Zach Shaw, Josh Dykhoff, and Connor Davis all went 3-4 at the plate for the Wolverines. Shaw scored three runs and drove in two, while both Dykhoff and Davis scored two runs and drove in three runs. Tony Kreklau drove in four runs and went 2-2 at the plate.

WDC started the scoring early with one in the bottom of the first inning. The Bears scored two runs in the top of the second inning before the Wolverines put seven runs on the board in the bottom of the second. They added another run in the bottom of the third.

BHV started to mount a comeback in the top of the fourth inning, scoring three runs off of pitcher Carson Kern before Brayden Kleinke came in to pitch with the bases loaded and ended the Bears' rally with a strikeout to end the inning.

The Wolverines answered with eight runs in the bottom of the fourth, and BHV was unable to score in the top of the fifth inning. Kreklau got the win for WDC, pitching three innings, giving up five hits and two earned runs while walking two and striking out two batters.

Wolverines 17, Bears 5

BHV 0 2 0 3 0 - 5 7 4

WDC 1 7 1 8 x - 17 16 0

WP-Tony Kreklau (WDC)

LP-T. Hagen (BHV)

WDC-Zach Shaw 3-4, 3R, 2RBI; Tony Kreklau 2-2, 1R, 4RBI; Josh Dykhoff 3-4, 2R, 3RBI; Payton Rondestvedt 1-3; Corbett Wensmann 1R; Connor Davis 3-4, 2R, 3RBI; Isaac Hamann 1-3, 1R, 1RBI; Evan Lunde 1R, 1RBI; Tyson Barthel 1-3, 1R; Braeden Redfield 2R; Carson Kern 1-2, 2R, 2RBI; Brayden Kleinke 1-1, 1R, 1RBI

Pitching

WDC-Tony Kreklau 3IP, 5H, 2R, 2R, 2BB, 3K; Carson Kern .6IP, 2H, 3R, 3ER, 3BB; Brayden Kleinke 1.3IP, 1BB, 3K