Payton Rondestvedt had a good night for Wadena-Deer Creek Monday, May 10, both on the mound and at the plate. In the six innings he pitched for the Wolverines, he struck out 10 and gave up just one hit and two walks in the 3-1 victory over Staples-Motley.

At the plate, Rondestvedt went 2-3 and scored one run. He and Zach Shaw, who went 2-3, were the only Wolverines with multiple hits in the low-scoring affair.

Tony Kreklau, Connor Davis, and Isaac Hamann each drove in one run against the Cardinals, and Davis also scored a run. The other run scored for the Wolverines was by Carson Kern.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the third, when WDC got on the board and scored its first run. The Wolverines added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Staples-Motley attempted a comeback in the top of the seventh inning, but only managed to muster one run against reliever Zach Shaw.

The Wolverines improve to 8-2 on the season. They host Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.

Wolverines 3, Cardinals 1

RHE

SM 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 3 2

WDC 0 0 1 0 0 1 x - 3 6 1

WP-Payton Rondestvedt (WDC)

LP-Damon Halverson (SM)

WDC-Zach Shaw 2-3; Tony Kreklau 1-3, 1RBI; Payton Rondestvedt 2-3, 1R; Connor Davis 1-2, 1R, 1RBI; Isaac Hamann 1RBI; Carson Kern 1R

Pitching

WDC-Payton Rondestvedt 6IP, 1H, 2BB, 10K; Zach Shaw 1IP, 1H, 1R