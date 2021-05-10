Wadena-Deer Creek's pitchers gave up just two hits and one run in the Wolverines 11-1 victory over the Panthers Friday, May 7, in Parkers Prairie. In addition to strong pitching by Tyson Barthel and Isaac Hamann, WDC's offense also produced 11 runs off 12 hits in the outing.

The Wolverines jumped to an early lead, scoring three runs in the first inning. The Panthers responded in the bottom of the first with their only run of the game.

WDC continued its scoring, adding three runs in the second, one run in the third, three runs in the fourth, and one run in the fifth inning. Tony Kreklau went 4-4 in the game with two singles and two doubles. He scored three runs and drove in one run. Josh Dykhoff went 1-2 and drove in three runs, and Payton Rondestvedt went 1-1, scoring a run and driving in three. Others with RBI in the game included Connor Davis with one, Hamann with two, and Corbett Wensmann with one.

The win brings the Wolverines record to 7-2 on the season. WDC hosts Staples-Motley at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 10.

Wolverines 11, Panthers 1

RHE

WDC 3 3 1 3 1 0 - 11 12 0

PP 1 0 0 0 0 x - 1 2 1

WP-Tyson Barthel (WDC)

LP-Brenden Johnson (PP)

WDC-Zach Shaw 2-4, 2H, 2R; Tony Kreklau 4-4, 4H, 3R, 1RBI; Josh Dykhoff 1-2, 1H, 2R, 3RBI; Payton Rondestvedt 1-1, 1H, 1R, 3RBI; Connor Davis 0-3, 1R, 1RBI; Isaac Hamann 2-3, 2H, 2RBI; Corbett Wensmann 0-1, 1RBI; Carson Kern 2-3, 2H, 2R

Pitching

WDC-Tyson Barthel 3IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 1K; Isaac Hamann 2IP, 1H, 2K; PP-Brenden Johnson 3.6IP, 10H, 10R, 9ER, 3BB, 2K; Chase Thieschafer 1.3IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER

Wolverines defeat Pequot Lakes 9-7

Wadena-Deer Creek produced enough offense to respond to Pequot Lakes' six-run second inning and defeat the Patriots 9-7 Thursday, May 6, in Wadena.

Each team scored a run in the first inning. The Patriots' bats came alive in the second inning when they scored six runs. The Wolverines responded in the third inning with three runs, and they took the lead in the fourth inning with four runs. WDC added an insurance run in the fifth inning to clinch the 9-7 victory.

Josh Dykhoff was the winning pitcher in the game. He gave up four runs, walked one, and struck out seven in the victory. On the batting side, Dykhoff went 3-4, scored three runs and drove in two. Payton Rondestvedt also had a good night at the plate, going 4-4 with three RBI.

Wolverines 9, Patriots 7

RHE

PL 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 - 7 10 1

WDC 1 0 3 4 1 0 x - 9 13 1

WP: Josh Dykhoff (WDC)

LP: Rysavy (PL)

WDC-Zach Shaw 3-4, 2R, 1RBI; Tony Kreklau 0-3, 1R; Josh Dykhoff 3-4, 3R, 2RBI; Payton Rondestvedt 4-4, 3RBI; Connor Davis 1-4, 1RBI; Braeden Redfield 1-3, 2R; Corbett Wensmann 1-2, 1R

Pitching

WDC-Tony Kreklau 1.3IP, 6H, 7R, 6ER, 2BB, 1K; Josh Dykhoff 5.6IP, 4H, 1BB, 7K; PL-Larsen 3IP, 6H, 4R, 4ER, 1BB, 1K; Rysavy 3IP, 7H, 5R, 4ER, 1BB

WDC handed second loss of season against NYM

The Wolverines lost their second game of the season 11-4 to New York Mills Tuesday, May 4, in New York Mills. The Eagles scored first, notching three runs in the third inning and adding four more runs in the fourth inning. WDC was shut out offensively until the sixth inning, when they scored two runs. The Eagles answered in the bottom of the fourth with four more runs. The Wolverines tried to rally in the seventh inning, but were only able to score two runs, leading to a final score of 11-4.

Payton Rondestvedt was the losing pitcher in the game. He gave up nine hits and seven runs, three of them earned. He was relieved by Zach Shaw, who gave up three hits and four runs, two earned. Derin Gaudette was the winning pitcher for the Eagles.

Eagles 11, Wolverines 4

RHE

NYM 0 0 3 4 0 4 x - 11 12 1

WDC 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 - 4 9 3

WP: Derin Gaudette (NYM)

LP: Payton Rondestvedt (WDC)

WDC-Tony Kreklau 2-4, R; Josh Dykhoff 1-4, 1R, 1RBI; Payton Rondestvedt 1-3, 1R, 1RBI; Connor Davis 1-4, 1H, 2RBI, HR; Isaac Hamann 2-3; Corbett Wensmann 1-3; Carson Kern 1-2

Pitching

WDC-Payton Rondestvedt 4IP, 9H, 7R, 3ER, 1BB, 2K; Zach Shaw 2IP, 3H, 4R, 2ER, 1BB, 4K; PL-Derin Gaudette 5.6IP, 7H, 3R, 3ER, 3BB, 10K; Drey Roberts .3IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER