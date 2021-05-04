Wadena-Deer Creek produced an eight-run seventh inning to pull ahead of Pillager and win the conference game 16-11 Friday, April 30, in Pillager.

Both the Wolverines and the Huskies scored two runs in the first, and the Wolverines scored three more runs in the second inning. A scoreless third inning was followed by 3-run fourth innings for both teams, making the score 8-5 after four innings.

The Huskies pulled ahead in the sixth inning when they scored four runs, and they added two more in the seventh inning. However, the Wolverines had a big seventh inning, scoring eight runs to clinch the victory. At the plate, Zach Shaw went 1-3 with a homerun and seven RBI in the game.

At the mound, Josh Dykhoff pitched three innings for the Wolverines, giving up two hits, two earned runs, and striking out five batters. Evan Lunde then pitched nearly three innings, giving up four hits, seven runs (one earned) and striking out five. Peyton Church, who was the winning pitcher for WDC, pitched just over one inning, giving up two hits, two runs, and striking out one batter.

The win brings WDC's record to 5-1 on the season.

The Wolverines travel to New York Mills Tuesday, May 4, for a 4:30 p.m. game.

Wolverines 16, Huskies 11

RHE

WDC 2 3 0 3 0 0 8 - 16 9 3

PIL 2 0 0 3 0 4 2 - 11 8 6

WP-Peyton Church (WDC)

LP-Tytan Skeesick (PIL)

WDC-Zach Shaw 1-3, 3R, HR, 7RBI; Tony Kreklau 1-4, 2R, RBI; Josh Dykhoff 2-3, 2R, 2RBI; Payton Rondestvedt 1-5, R; Evan Lunde 1-4, R, RBI; Corbett Wensmann 2-4, 2R, 2RBI; Brayden Kleinke 0-2, 2R, RBI; Peyton Church 0-3, R; Gunner Olson 1-4, 2R, RBI

Pitching

WDC-Josh Dykhoff 3IP, 2R, 2ER, 2H, 3BB, 5K; Evan Lunde 2.6IP, 7R, 1ER, 4H, 3BB, 5K; Peyton Church 1.3IP, 2R, 2ER, 2H, 2BB, 1K