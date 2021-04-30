Solid pitching was the name of the game in Wadena-Deer Creek's 4-0 victory over Menahga Thursday, April 29, in Wadena, as junior Payton Rondestvedt pitched a complete game shutout for the Wolverines.

Rondestvedt pitched all seven innings and allowed just three hits. He walked one batter and struck out nine in the outing. He contributed offensively as well, going 1-2 and driving in a run for WDC.

Also contributing offensively for the Wolverines were senior Zach Shaw, who went 1-3 and scored two runs; senior Tony Kreklau, who went 1-1, scored one run and had one RBI; junior Josh Dykhoff, who went 2-2 and scored a run; and sophomore Evan Lunde, who had one RBI in the game.

The Wolverines improve to 4-1. They travel to Pillager for a 4:30 p.m. game Friday, April 30.

Wolverines 4, Braves 0

RHE

MEN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 2

WDC 2 0 1 0 1 0 x - 4 5 3

WP-Payton Rondesvedt (WDC)

LP-Eddie Salmen (MEN)

WDC-Zach Shaw 1-3, 2R; Tony Kreklau 1-3, H, RBI; Josh Dykhoff 2-2, R; Payton Rondestvedt 1-2, RBI

Pitching

WDC-Payton Rondestvedt 7IP, 3H, BB, 9K

MEN-Eddie Salmen 5IP, 5H, 4R, 3ER, 3BB, 6K; Aaron Pietila 1IP, K