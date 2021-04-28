The Wolverines offense was once again on display as Wadena-Deer Creek defeated Park Region Conference rival Otter Tail Central 14-4 Tuesday, April 28, in Wadena.

The first four batters in WDC's lineup combined for 10 hits, 10 runs, and 10 RBI for the team. Leadoff batter Zach Shaw went 3-5, scoring three runs and notching two RBI. He was followed by Tony Kreklau, who also went 3-5, adding three RBI and scoring three runs. Josh Dykhoff went 2-4 with three RBI and three runs, and Payton Rondestvedt went 2-4 with two RBI and one run. Evan Lunde, Peyton Church, Corbett Wensmann, and Brayden Kleinke all had hits in the game as well.

OTC's Owen Buehler was the losing pitcher, giving up nine runs (four earned) in four innings pitched. Buehler also walked four batters in the game.

Kreklau was the winning pitcher for the Wolverines. He pitched five innings, gave up four runs (two earned), walked three batters and struck out eight. Shaw took over in the last inning and allowed one hit, walked two, and struck out three.

The Wolverines improve to 3-1 on the season. They host Menahga at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 29.

Wolverines 14, Bulldogs 4

RHE

OTC 1 2 0 0 1 0 - 4 4 7

WDC 1 5 3 0 3 2 - 14 14 3

WP-Tony Kreklau (WDC)

LP-Owen Buehler (OTC)

WDC-Zach Shaw 3-5, 3R, 2RBI, SB; Tony Kreklau 3-5, 3R, 3RBI, 2SB; Josh Dykhoff 2-4, 3R, 3RBI, 2SB; Payton Rondestvedt 2-4, R, 2RBI, SB; Evan Lunde 1-4, 3RBI; Peyton Church 1-4; Corbett Wensmann 1-4, R; Brayden Kleinke 1-3, R; Brandon Wheeler 0-2, 2R

Pitching

WDC-Tony Kreklau 5IP, 3H, 4R, 2ER, 3BB, 8K; Zach Shaw 1IP, H, 2BB, 3K

OTC-Owen Buehler 4IP, 8H, 9R, 4ER, 4BB; Tyson Misegades 1IP, 3H, 3R, 2ER, BB, K; Hunter Haugen 1IP, 3H, 2R, ER, BB