Wadena-Deer Creek took an early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning and one in the second inning, but the Braves were able to stop the offense from scoring after three runs. Pitching for the Wolverines, Josh Dykhoff shut out Menahga for the first four innings, allowing one run in the fifth before Brayden Kleinke relieved him in the sixth. Kleinke gave up three runs before Tyson Barthel closed the game for WDC.

Braves 4, Wolverines 3

RHE

MEN 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 - 4 5 1

WDC 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 - 3 6 1

WP-Nolan Haataja (MEN)

LP-Tyson Barthel (WDC)

WDC-Zach Shaw 1-4, R; Tony Kreklau 1-4, R, RBI; Connor Davis 1-2; RBI; Tyson Barthel 1-3, R; Isaac Hamann 2-3, RBI

Pitching

WDC-Josh Dykhoff 5IP, 3H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 6K; Brayden Kleinke 1.3IP, 1H, 3R, 3ER, 2BB, 2K; Tyson Barthel 0.3IP, 1H, 1BB; MEN-Nolan Haataja 7IP, 6H, 3R, 3ER, 1BB, 8K