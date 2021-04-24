The Wolverines got on the board early, scoring one run in the first inning. Their bats really came alive in the second inning, when the team scored seven runs. They added five runs in the third inning and four runs in the fourth inning. The Panthers attempted a comeback in the fourth inning, but they were only able to score two runs.

Solid pitching for the Wolverines also contributed to the victory. Payton Rondestvedt was the winning pitcher for WDC, and he gave up just three hits and struck out four batters in the three innings he pitched. Zach Shaw finished the game for the Wolverines, and he gave up three hits and two runs (one earned), walking one batter and striking out one batter.

The Wolverines are 2-0 on the season.

Wolverines 17, Panthers 2

RHE

PR 0 0 0 2 0 - 2 6 4

WDC 1 7 5 4 - 17 16 1

WP-Payton Rondestvedt (WDC)

LP-Eischens (PR)

WDC-Zach Shaw 3-3, 4R, HR, RBI; Tony Kreklau 3-4, R, 3RBI; Josh Dykhoff 3-4, 2R, HR, 2RBI; Payton Rondestvedt 2-2, 3R, RBI; Connor Davis 1-3, R, RBI; Braeden Redfield 1-2, 2R, 2RBI; Carson Kern 1-2, R, RBI; Evan Lunde, R; Brayden Kleinke 1-1, R, 2RBI; Tyson Barthel, RBI; Isaac Hamann 1-3, R

Pitching-WDC-Rondestvedt 3IP, 3H, 4K; Shaw 2IP, 3H, 1ER, 1BB, 1K