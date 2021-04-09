Because of standing water on the baseball field, Wadena-Deer Creek has rescheduled its home opener. The junior varsity/varsity game has been moved to April 29 at 4:30 p.m. in Wadena. The junior high team will play at Menahga at 4:30 p.m. April 29.

The team will practice today at 3 p.m. in the Mas and elementary school. The softball team will practice at 3 p.m. in the FEMA and Court 3, and the track and field team will practice at 3 p.m. in the main gym and walking track. There will be no junior high softball or baseball practice today.