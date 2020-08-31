Despite an athletic season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, M State coaches carried on the tradition of honoring excellence by Spartan athletes during the 2019-20 sports year.

“Even though the M State Fergus Falls spring sports season ended abruptly, the coaches felt it was important to carry on their proud tradition of recognizing excellence in the classroom, in competition, and in leadership,” said M State Co-Athletic Director Steve King.

Named Female Student Athletes of the Year are freshmen Sydney Hovland of Underwood and Bailey Marty of Chokio. Male Student Athlete of the Year is sophomore Jake Dykhoff of Wadena.

Dykhoff, a pitcher for the Spartans, led the MCAC in nearly every pitching category, including wins and strikeouts. In the 10-game shortened 2020 season, Dykoff was hitting .400 with 10 doubles and one homerun.

Hovland was a standout for the Spartan volleyball team, earning honors as 2019 MCAC Southern Division First Team; 2019 MCAC All-State First Team; 2019 NJCAA Division III All-American Second Team; MCAC Setter of the Week; and MCAC All-Around Player of the Week. She passed 1,000 set assists her sophomore year and ranks #2 on all-time career set assists at M State with 1,537.