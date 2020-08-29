The Randall Cubs used late inning heroics to advance to their Class C State Tournament contest with the Bluffton Braves on Aug. 29. The Braves made sure no late inning theatrics would be the case when the two teams met up. The Braves scored six runs in the second and blew it open for an 11-0 victory over the Cubs at Milroy Yankees Stadium.

Jake Dykhoff set the tone with a perfect first inning and Bluffton pounced in the bottom half. Justin Dykhoff lifted a flyball to centerfield that was dropped, allowing the game’s first run to score and took the wind out of the Cubs’ sails.

Jake Dykhoff followed with another perfect second inning and the floodgates opened for the Braves. The Braves have made a habit of breaking games open with big second innings. Two years in a row in the Region 14C Championship and now in the Round of 32 at the Class C Tournament. Tom Tellers, Cody Geiser and Jake Dykhoff drove in a run, but it was Kyle Dykhoff’s knock that put the game away. He roped a line drive single with two-outs to score two runs. Josh Dykhoff followed with a run scoring single as well.

Bluffton scored runs in every inning, but the sixth inning and eight of their nine starters recorded hits in the victory. Josh Dykhoff and Wyatt Hamann had three hits each. Josh Dykhoff drove in two runs, while Hamann drove in one. Cody Geiser, Jake Dykhoff, Kyle Dykhoff and Josh Dykhoff each drove in two during the win.

Preston Warren reached base all three times and scored twice. He also flashed the leather in centerfield with a nice diving catch in the second inning, robbing Matt Ostremba of a single.

Jake Dykhoff was dominant on the mound as the Cubs were no match for the right hander. He fanned 13 batters in his complete game effort. He allowed just one base runner in the first five innings, which came on a walk with a full count. Brett Strack broke up the no-hit bid with a line drive single in the sixth. Jake Dykhoff would give up another hit in the seventh, but he left the runner stranded to record the complete game shutout.

Cody Geiser, Jake Dykhoff, Kyle Dykhoff, Sam Tellers, Kevin Tumberg and Preston Warren all had hits in the victory for Bluffton.

The Braves advance to the Round of 16 and will take on Sartell. Sartell advanced with a 1-0 victory over Gaylord. The two teams will play on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.