For the third straight year, the Bluffton Braves secured a trip to the Minnesota Class C State Tournament when they disposed of the Nimrod Gnats 13-3 on Aug. 9 at Krueger Field in Perham.

The Braves now seek their second straight Region 14C Championship on Aug. 15 when they play either Nimrod, New York Mills or Midway in the Championship game. New York Mills and Midway meet in an elimination game on Aug. 14 in Perham with the winner taking on Nimrod for the second Region 14C State Tournament hanging in the balance on Aug. 15.

Jake Dykhoff continues his bid for the Region 14C Most Valuable Player Award. He continued his torrid pace at the plate in the win over Nimrod. He hit his fourth home run of the weekend and drove in two runs in a three hit performance.

Justin Dykhoff was solid on the mound as well for Bluffton. Justin Dykhoff shut down Nimrod over eight innings, allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out eight batters and walked four.

Back-to-back doubles int he second by Josh Dykhoff and Wyatt Hamann started the scoring for the Braves. Hamann eventually scored in the inning as well, helping the Braves to an early 2-0 lead.

Paul Funk singled and eventually scored in the third inning for Nimrod, closing the gap to one, but that would be as close as Nimrod would get in the game.

Jake Dykhoff got the run back for Bluffton in the third when he connected for a solo home run over the right field fence which extended the lead to two.

Bluffton added a pair of runs in the fifth inning with an RBI single from Jake Dykhoff. He eventually scored in the inning as well, which made it 5-1.

Nimrod pushed a pair of runs across in the sixth inning, but Bluffton but the finishing touches on the game with eight runs in the eighth inning.

Josh Dykhoff, Hamann, Sam Tellers, Tom Tellers, Cody Geiser, Jake Dykhoff, Justin Dykhoff and Kyle Dykhoff all reached and scored in the eight-run inning for Bluffton.

Midway blasts past Sebeka

The Midway Snurdbirds cruised to a 10-0 victory over the Sebeka Stingers in an elimination game at Krueger Field. The Snurdbirds returned to their home run hitting days of old on Aug. 9 when they blasted four home runs in the elimination game victory on Aug. 9.

Jake Lund was dominant on the mound, pitching five strong innings and striking out nine batters. Pete Marjamaa finished the game off in relief, pitching three scoreless innings.

Drew Rasmussen, Ray Mueller, Zach Etter and Chris Baso all connected for home runs in the mercy rule victory for Midway.

NYM wins two to advance

The New York Mills Millers used a pair of strong pitching performances from Logan Small and Caden Roberts when they won a pair of elimination games over Staples and Deer Creek.

Logan Small struck out 14 batters in a 5-0 victory over the Staples Lumberbats in Deer Creek on Aug. 9. His pitching performance was followed by Caden Roberts, who went the distance in a 10-0 mercy rule victory over the Deer Creek Shockers to continue their 2020 season.

Kiser, Sebeka shuts down Perham

For the second straight day, the Perham Pirates were stifled by a strong pitching performance from the opposition. This time it was Kolby Kiser silencing the Pirate bats in a 3-0 victory, eliminating the Pirates from postseason play.

In game one of the tournament, Deer Creek's Scott Schroeder allowed just two hits in a 1-0 victory for the Shockers. Kiser followed that up by allowing just two hits in a complete game effort.

Kiser rarely found himself in any trouble as Perham struggled to get the offense on track. Chris Ruther and Sam Still had the lone hits for Perham in the game. Ruther finished with two of the team's four hits in the tournament.

Kiser did not allow a runner to reach third base in the contest. He struck out 13 batters and walked just two batters in the win for Sebeka.

The Stingers capitalized on a fifth inning error, which helped give them the early lead. Jake Brockpahler singled and eventually scored when Noah Stevens reached on an error, giving the Stingers a 1-0 lead.

The Stingers delivered the knockout punch in the eighth inning when Spencer Lake connected for a two-run home run over the fence in left, just over the outstretched arms of Gabe Pankonin for a 3-0 lead.

Sam Still was strong on the mound for Perham as well. He pitched into the eighth and allowed three runs, one earned on seven hits. Eric Hendrickx retired the four batters he faced in relief for Perham.

The Pirates finished the season with a 5-4-1 record overall.



