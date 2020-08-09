The Bluffton Braves cruised in their opening two contests of the Region 14C Tournament earning 10-0 and 9-5 victories over Sebeka and Deer Creek, respectively, on Aug. 8 in Perham, while the Nimrod Gnats advanced with a 13-1 victory over Staples and a 12-7 victory over Midway in Deer Creek.

The top two seeds now sit in the driver’s seat for the two Class C Tournament bids with their two victories on the opening day of the Region 14C Tournament. The two teams will meet at 5 p.m. at Krueger Field on Aug. 9 with a trip to state on the line.

Dykhoff, Bluffton cruise past Deer Creek

Jake Dykhoff pitched seven scoreless, drove in three runs with four hits and scored three times as Bluffton earned a 9-5 victory over the Deer Creek Shockers.

The Braves scored four in the first inning and never looked back on their way to the 9-5 win. Dykhoff struck out 14 batters, walked one and gave up three hits in the victory. At the plate, he hit a two-run home run, his third home run of the day, connected for a pair of doubles and singled in the win.

The Braves had a pair of timely hits in the first inning as they put up four runs before Deer Creek’s Chase Nordlund could settle in on the mound.

Dykhoff doubled home a run, while Justin Dykhoff doubled home two runs. Josh Dykhoff reached on a fielder’s choice bringing in a run as well.

Justin Dykhoff doubled in a run in the fifth inning and eventually scored on a fielder’s choice by Wyatt Hamann to make it 6-0. Jake Dykhoff followed with a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

The Braves tacked on another run in the eighth when Jake Dykhoff reached on an error.

The Shockers rallied for five runs in the ninth inning but could not complete the comeback. John Goeden, Nordlund and Max Phillips drove home runs for the Shockers in the inning.

Bluffton opens with mercy rule win

The Bluffton Braves opened the postseason with a 10-run rule victory over Sebeka in their opening game of the Region 14C Tournament.

Jake Dykhoff connected for a pair of home runs in the win and Bluffton broke the game open with five runs in the seventh inning to complete the 10-0 victory. Dykhoff drove home four runs in the game, helping the Braves cruise in the win.

Justin Dykhoff drove home a pair of runs as did Wyatt Hamann. Josh Dykhoff drove in a run as well.

Dustin Geiser went the distance in the win for the Braves

Nimrod moves on with win over Midway

The Nimrod Gnats made it two-for-two with a 12-7 win over the Midway Snurdbirds in Deer Creek on Aug. 8.

The Gnats erased an early deficit with a big third inning and held off Midway late as they tried to rally back.

Nolan Coyle earned the win on the mound for Nimrod. He collected three hits at the plate, including a home run, helping his cause in the win.

The Gnats earned the No. 2 seed will now take on Bluffton in a rematch from a regular season contest. The Braves edged the Gnats 4-3 in that contest previously.

Gnats roll in opener

The Nimrod Gnats received a pair of home runs from Luke Weniger and Jackson Weniger as they cruised to a 13-1 victory over the Staples Lumberbats in game one.

Alex Brockpahler was the beneficiary of the run support for Nimrod. The lefthanded pitcher picked up the complete game victory. He allowed just one unearned run in the win.

Midway rallies for opening win

Steve Wetterling connected for a two-run home run and Midway was able to push across when the Snurdbirds erased a two-run deficit for a 3-2 victory over New York Mills in Deer Creek.

The Snurdbirds received a strong pitching performance from Stetson Burkman. He went seven and a third but did not factor in the decision. Brett Dormanen went two-thirds of an inning and earned the win in relief.

Jake Lund closed the door, picking up the win as the Snurdbirds sneaked past the Millers in the opening round of the Region 14C playoffs

Schroeder shuts down Perham

Deer Creek right hander Scott Schroeder was perfect into the fifth inning and held the Perham Pirates to just two hits as the Deer Creek Shockers opened the tournament with a 1-0 victory over the Pirates in Perham.

The Shockers shook off the effects of an 11-0 defeat during the regular season to Perham by playing strong defense and relying on the wily veteran in Schroeder. Perham’s first baserunner against Schroeder came in the fifth inning when he plunked Gabe Pankonin. The Pirates had one base runner reach third base all game in the loss.

Colby Schertler scored the lone Deer Creek run in the third inning when he eluded a tag at the plate, giving the Shockers the 1-0 lead.

It spoiled a strong pitching performance from Chris Ruther. The Pirate pitcher gave up just one run and scattered 12 hits in a complete game effort of his own.

Mike Blom had a three-hit game at the plate for Deer Creek, while Jayme George added a pair of hits for the Shockers.

Ruther and Gabe Pankonin had the lone hits for Perham in the loss.

The Region 14C Tournament continues with four elimination games and a berth to state on the line on Aug. 9.

In Perham, the Pirates will take on Sebeka at 11 a.m., which will be followed by Midway taking on the winner of Sebeka and Perham at 2 p.m.

In Deer Creek, Staples will take on New York Mills at 11 a.m., while the winner of that game will take on Deer Creek at 2 p.m.

The winner’s bracket championship and a berth to the Class C Tournament is up for grabs at 5 p.m. when Bluffton takes on Nimrod at Krueger Field in Perham.