The Wadena-Deer Creek Senior Babe Ruth Baseball team closed out the season with a 17-1 mark when they captured a doubleheader sweep of Pillager on July 30 at Elmer Becker Field in Deer Creek.

Wadena-Deer Creek won the first game 10-0 and followed it up with an 8-2 victory to finish the unique 2020 baseball season. The lone loss was a 1-0 defeat to Park Rapids Area. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no postseason tournaments for the teams.

Lleyten Pettit picked up the win on the mound in game one. He went four innings, striking out four, walking one batter and allowing three hits. Colby Schertler struck out two batters in an inning of work.

Wadena-Deer Creek started strong in the first inning. Wyatt Hamann singled home Tony Kreklau for the first run and Chase Nordlund followed with a two-run single giving the host team a commanding 3-0 lead.

Wadena-Deer Creek added to its lead in the second inning on a two-run double frum Justin Dykhoff. Hamann followed with a sacrifice fly to add another run and Colby Schertler singled in a run as well.

Wadena-Deer Creek extended its lead in the fourth inning. Payton Rondestvedt singled home a run and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly from Nordlund. Corbett Wensmann drove home a run as well, making it 10-0.

Justin Dykhoff and Hamann each had a hit and two runs batted in. Rondestvedt added a hit, run scored and a run batted in. Schertler had a hit, scored two and drove in a run, while Nordlund drove in three runs. Wensmann added a hit, a run scored and a run batted in as well. Aiden Allred finished with two hits while Tony Kreklau and Josh Dykhoff each scored runs in the win.

Rondestvedt put the bow on the season for Wadena-Deer Creek. He went the distance. He allowed two runs, one earned over seven innings of work. He gave up a pair of hits while fanning seven batters.

Wadena-Deer Creek did all of its scoring in a pair of innings. In the second inning, Rondestvedt grounded home a run and Carson Kern singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

Wadena-Deer Creek tacked on in the fifth inning. Nordlund drove home a pair of runs with a single, while Rondestvedt drove in a run on a fielder’s choice. Wensmann followed with a run-scoring single. Pettit drove in a run with a double and he scored on a single by Allred, to cap off the scoring for Wadena-Deer Creek.

Pillager scored a pair of runs in the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback against Wadena-Deer Creek.

Schertler, Justin Dykhoff, Hamann, Kern and Pettit each had a hit and a run scored. Wensmann had a hit, a run scored and a run batted in. Nordlund delivered with two hits and two runs batted in. Allred had a hit and drove in a run as well. Josh Dykhoff and Chad Dickey had singles in the game as well.



