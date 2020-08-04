The Region 14C Amateur Baseball tournament begins on Aug. 7 with the Bluffton Braves receiving the No. 1 seed overall for the tournament.

The defending Region 14C Champions, hope to make it three straight Class C Tournament appearances and two straight championships when they kick off play on Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. in Perham against either Sebeka or Park Rapids.

The Region’s 10 managers voted on seeding this year with little to no surprises taking place during the process. Bluffton, who finished the league season with a 7-1 record, led all 10 teams in scoring with 72 runs, while allowing just 13 runs in their eight league games. The Braves were 11-0 until suffering a 5-4 defeat to Perham to close out the regular season on Aug. 2.

Last year’s Region 14C runner up, the Perham Pirates, earned the No. 4 seed, after finishing second in the Hi-10. The Pirates have shown an ability to pile up runs, while giving up some as well. The Pirates scored 61 runs in seven games, while allowing 47 on their way to a 4-2-1 league record. Losses to Nimrod and Midway during the regular season, vaulted the Gnats and the Snurdbirds ahead in the standings.

The Pirates will open play against the Deer Creek Shockers on Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. at Krueger Field in Perham. The Pirates are coming off a victory over Bluffton and an 11-0 win over Deer Creek.

The Gnats finished with a 7-1 record and captured the Lake & Pine League Championship. Their lone loss was to Bluffton during the regular season when they dropped a 4-3 decision to the Braves. The Snurdbirds come in with a league record of 7-3 overall.

The tournament begins on Aug. 7 with a pair of Lake and Pine teams squaring off in a pair of play-in games. Staples will take on Wolf Lake at 7:30 p.m. at Deer Creek. Wolf Lake defeated Staples 13-9 to close out the regular season. The other play-in game will feature Sebeka and Park Rapids. Park Rapids closed out the regular season with a 6-3 victory over Sebeka. That game will take place in Perham on Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

First round games begin at 1 p.m. in Perham and Deer Creek on Aug. 8. Midway will take on New York Mills in Deer Creek, while Perham will take on Deer Creek in Perham. Bluffton will take on the Sebeka/Park Rapids winner at 4 p.m. in Perham, while Nimrod will take on the Staples/Wolf Lake winner at 4 p.m. in Deer Creek.

The winners of the first round games would meet at 7:30 p.m. at either Perham or Deer Creek.

The tournament concludes on Aug. 15 with the championship game at 4 p.m. at Krueger Field in Perham.



