When facing a team like the Wadena-Deer Creek Senior Babe Ruth team, the opposition cannot afford to give them any free bases or extra at bats. However, that was the case when Wadena-Deer Creek defeated New York Mills 7-2 and 7-3 in a doubleheader at Russ Jacobson Field on July 27.

In the second game of the double dip, Wadena-Deer Creek capitalized on four walks and a hit batter when they picked up the 7-3 win.

Justin Dykhoff hit a three-run home run and Josh Dykhoff went the distance on the mound for the win. Justin Dykhoff’s home run came after a hit batter and walk, which came with two outs in the second inning. The three-run blast gave Wadena-Deer Creek a 5-0 lead and held up as the game-winning knock for the visitors. The first five runs for Wadena-Deer Creek came with two outs and started after a gift of a free base.

In the first, Wadena-Deer Creek struck first when Justin Dykhoff walked and eventually scored on a double down the third base line from Wyatt Hamann. Hamann came around to score on a wild pitch, giving Wadena-Deer Creek a 2-0 lead.

Tony Kreklau was hit by a pitch with two outs in the second, which was followed by a walk to Josh Dykhoff. Justin Dykhoff made the mistakes hurt when he hit a line drive into the trees in right at Russ Jacobson Field.

Wadena-Deer Creek added a run in the sixth and seventh innings, while New York Mills pushed a run across in the sixth and threatened in the seventh but could not complete the comeback.

Josh Dykhoff went the distance in game two. He allowed three runs on eight hits and struck out four. He walked one batter.

Drey Roberts went six innings for New York Mills in the loss. He allowed six runs on five hits. He struck out one, walked four and hit one. He settled down in the middle innings but was hurt by early mistakes.

Justin Dykhoff drove in three and scored two runs in the win. Hamann finished with two hits, while Carson Kern, Chase Nordlund and Payton Rondestvedt added a hit in the win.

Logan Small and Jonah Johnson finished with two hits each, while Caden Roberts, Drey Roberts, Breck Hensch and Jacob Guck added a hit for New York Mills.

The first game featured a fast start from Wadena-Deer Creek as well. Hamann delivered an RBI single, while Nordlund drove in a pair of runs with a single as well.

Wadena-Deer Creek added three more runs in the second inning with RBI singles from Colby Schertler and Josh Dykhoff.

Nordlund was the beneficiary of the run support. He went four innings for the win. He allowed two runs on six hits. He struck out six and did not walk or hit a batter. Tony Kreklau closed, pitching a scoreless inning. He struck out one and walked one.

Wadena-Deer Creek blasted out 11 hits in the win. Kern and Josh Dykhoff had two each, while Schertler, Zac Shaw, Kreklau, Justin Dykhoff, Hamann, Nordlund and Rondestvedt each had a hit.

Cody Barthel took the loss for New York Mills. He allowed six runs on seven hits in two innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Wadena-DC takes two in Deer Creek

Wadena-Deer Creek picked up a pair of wins on July 24 at Elmer Becker Field in Deer Creek when they defeated New York Mills 1-0 and Warroad 6-2.

Justin Dykhoff blanked New York Mills over seven innings of two-hit ball. He struck out 12 and walked one in the dominant performance.

He helped himself when he drove in the game-winning run with a double in the first inning. He finished with two hits at the plate.

Payton Rondestvedt secured the game two win on the bump. He struck out five, walked two and gave up two hits, while allowing two runs.

Josh Dykhoff and Wyatt Hamann had three hits each in the game. Hamann drove in three runs for Wadena-Deer Creek. Rondestvedt added two hits at the plate, while Justin Dykhoff, Colby Schertler, Zac Shaw and Corbett Wensmann each added a hit.



