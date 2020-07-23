The Wadena-Deer Creek Senior Babe Ruth Baseball team returned to the win column with a 10-2 and a 3-2 victory over Staples-Motley on July 22 in Staples.

Wadena-Deer Creek put up runs in the first, second, fourth and fifth innings as they cruised to the victory.

Josh Dykhoff went the distance on the mound. He allowed two earned runs on five hits. He fanned 10 and did not walk a batter.

W-DC put up a pair of first inning runs on an RBI single by Justin Dykhoff and a sacrifice fly from Wyatt Hamann.

After a Schertler single in the second, Justin Dykhoff singled him home to add to the lead.

W-DC added to the lead again in the fourth inning. Justin Dykhoff drove home Colby Schertler and Josh Dykhoff, who both singled to start the frame. Chase Nordlund drove home Tony Kreklau, who was running for Justin Dykhoff, to extend the lead.

Staples-Motley answered with two runs in the fourth, but W-DC put the game away in the fifth. A pair of wild pitches allowed Payton Rondestvedt and Zac Shaw to score, while Tony Kreklau drove in two with a single, extending the lead to 10-2.

Schertler finished with three hits, three runs scored and three stolen bases. Josh Dykhoff added two hits and three runs scored, while Justin Dykhoff had four hits, four runs batted in and a pair of runs scored. Kreklau had a hit and two runs batted in. Nordlund added a hit and a run scored as well. Hamann drove in a run, while Rondestvedt and Shaw each scored a run.

Game two was more of a pitcher’s duel with Nordlund coming out on top. Nordlund went the distance and allowed two runs in the 3-2 win. He allowed five hits and struck out five.

Staples-Motley struck first for a run in the first, but W-DC responded in the third and fourth innings.

Shaw delivered a run-scoring single, scoring Carson Kern, who walked to start the rally. Schertler earned a walk and scored on a double by Hamann.

In the fourth, Nordlund drew a walk to reach first. Josh Dykhoff came on to run for Nordlund and eventually scored on wild pitches.

Schertler had a hit and a run scored. He swiped two more bases as well. Hamann had a hit and a run batted in. Kern added a hit, a run scored and a stolen base, while Shaw drove in a run as well. Corbett Wensmann added a hit as well.

W-DC returns home for a doubleheader on July 24 at Elmer Becker Field in Deer Creek.

W-DC will play New York Mills at 4 p.m., before New York Mills takes on Warroad at 6 p.m. W-DC will close the night with an 8 p.m. game against Warroad.

Wadena-Deer Creek splits with Park Rapids

The Wadena-Deer Creek Senior Babe Ruth Baseball team split a doubleheader with Park Rapids on July 20 in Park Rapids. Wadena took game one 6-4, but dropped a narrow 1-0 decision in game two.

In game one, W-DC wasted little time in jumping on Park Rapids Area. Colby Schertler walked and Josh Dykhoff reached on an error to put two on base. Justin Dykhoff followed with a two-run single to make it 2-0. Corbett Wensmann reached on a hard ground ball, which allowed Justin Dykhoff to score.

Park Rapids responded with a Ty Karger solo home run to make it 3-1 in the first, but W-DC went deep in the second. Justin Dykhoff connected for a two-run blast to make it 5-1.

Justin Dykhoff drove in a run in the fourth with an RBI groundout, scoring Josh Dykhoff, who tripled to start the inning.

Karger added a run when he tripled and scored in the fourth inning, cutting the lead to 6-2. Park Rapids was able to cut the lead down to 6-4 in the sixth, but could not complete the comeback.

Lleyten Pettit pitched six innings for the win. He allowed four runs, two earned. He struck out four and hit two batters.

Justin Dykhoff recorded the save. He struck out all three batters he faced.

Josh Dykhoff finished with two hits and three runs scored, while Justin Dykhoff added two hits, two runs scored and drove in five runs. Pettit finished with a hit, while Wensmann drove in a run for W-DC .

However, W-DC was unable to solve Derek Lindlow in game two. It was the first loss of the season for W-DC when Park Rapids blanked the road team 1-0.

Lindlow was strong on the bump. He allowed just three hits and was able to wiggle out of some trouble in the shutout effort. Lindlow fanned nine batters on his way to the complete game win.

Park Rapids scored its lone run in the first inning and held off some W-DC opportunities in the game.

Justin Dykhoff walked and stole second to start the fourth inning. Colby Schertler followed with a single, moving Justin Dykhoff to third base. After Schertler stole second to put runners on second and third, Payton Rondestvedt laid down a bunt. Dykhoff and Schertler came around to score on the play, however, the umpire ruled the ball was dead and called Rondestvedt out, saying the ball hit the bat twice. After some debate, the call stood, sending the runners back to second and third. Lindlow was able to escape by recording a pick off at third to end the inning.

W-DC rallied in the fifth when Wyatt Hamann singled with two outs. Zac Shaw ran for Hamann and stole second. However, Lindlow recorded a strikeout to secure the win.

Shaw suffered the loss on the mound. He went two innings, allowed one run on two hits. He struck out one and walked one. Hamann pitched two innings of relief. He allowed two walks and struck out one.

Schertler, Rondestvedt and Hamann had a hit each for W-DC in the loss.



