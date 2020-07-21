The Deer Creek Shockers picked up a 7-5 victory over their Lakes and Pine rival, Park Rapids Esox, on July 19 in Park Rapids. Deer Creek's Scott Schroeder wiggled out of some late inning trouble to preserve the win for the Shockers.

With the Shockers holding a 7-4 lead, Park Rapids loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth when Ty Karger and Brendan Kruchowski singled and Cody Schirmers walked. But Schroeder struck out the next two batters to end that threat.

In the ninth, two-out singles by Nick Jasmer and Zach Hocking set up an RBI double by Karger. But another strikeout by Schroeder left two more runners stranded in scoring position to preserve the win.

Wadena/Deer Creek jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on singles by Zac Schertler, Colby Schertler, Christian Berg and Jayme George and a sacrifice fly by Chase Nordlund. George was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a wild pitch to end the inning.

The Esox responded in the bottom of the inning to tie the game. Jasmer’s one-out double, Hocking’s single, Karger’s sacrifice fly, Kruchowski’s double and Schirmers’ two-run double made it 3-3.

A lead-off single by Zac Schertler and two-out RBI doubles by Mike Blom and George gave the Shockers a 5-3 lead in the fifth before singles by Colby Schertler, Berg and Blom and another sacrifice fly by Nordlund made it 7-3 in the seventh.

Park Rapids attempted a late rally when Kevin Kuhn singled with one out in the bottom of the seventh and scored on Riley Massie’s RBI single to cut the gap to 7-4. That comeback was denied as the Esox stranded five runners on base in the final two innings. Both teams left nine runners on base.

Christian Berg picked up the win on the bump for the Shockers. He allowed four runs on eight hits in seven innings of work. Schroeder went the final two innings and allowed one run on five hits, while striking out five batters.

The Shockers brought the bats in the game, finishing with 16 hits. Zac Schertler finished with three hits and scored two runs, while Mike Blom added three hits and drove in a pair of runs. Colby Schertler recorded two hits and scored two runs, while Berg had a pair of hits and two runs scored. Jayme George recorded two hits in the win as well for Deer Creek.

Bluffton remains perfect with rout of Sebeka

The Bluffton Braves used a pair of home runs and pitched another shut out as they improved to 10-0 on the season with a 12-0 victory over Sebeka on July 19.

Tom Tellers connected for a grand slam, while Kyle Dykhoff hit a two-run home run in the win over the Stingers. In league games, the Braves have outscored the opposition 61-7 as they stand on top of the Hi-10.

Bluffton is back in action with a league game on July 26 at Midway at 1:30 p.m.

Park Rapids Enterprises' Vance Carlson contributed to this report.