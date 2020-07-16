The duo of Payton Rondestvedt and Chase Nordlund posted a pair of dominant pitching performances helping the Wadena Senior Babe Ruth Baseball team to a 2-0 and 7-0 sweep of Sebeka/Menahga on July 15 at the Wadena Baseball Field.

Nordlund flirted with perfection in game one, after Rondestvedt blanked Sebeka/Menahga and held them to five hits in a 2-0 victory.

Nordlund took a perfect game into the fifth inning but gave up a single to Nolan Haataja with one out in the fifth inning. Nordlund was in control after receiving the game ball from head coach Ron Schertler. He struck out seven batters and faced just one more than minimum in the five-inning game.

Wadena took advantage of just six hits in the game to score seven runs. They also capitalized on seven walks in the win. Justin Dykhoff had a double and scored three runs. Wyatt Hamann had a hit and drove in two runs. Lleyten Pettit drove in two runs as well for Wadena. His first inning two-run single got the offense going for Wadena.

Wadena scored two in the first and then added three in the second. A big hit in the second inning was a two-run single by Hamann.

Wadena tacked on two more runs in the fourth, securing the 7-0 win. The run support was more than enough for Nordlund, who shut down Sebeka/Menahga for the one-hit win.

Rondestvedt and Sebeka/Menahga's Isaac Tellers went toe-to-toe in game one. However, it was Wadena that got Tellers and Sebeka/Menahga to blink first in the sixth inning. Both pitchers were on point, limiting the opposition throughout the game.

Sebeka/Menahga had an opportunity in the first, however, Noah Stevens was cut down at the plate. It was one of the only threats against Rondestvedt in the game. He went the distance, allowing five hits. He struck out 13 batters over his seven innings of work, striking out the side in the fourth and sixth innings of work.

Tellers was just as strong, giving up two runs on just three hits in six innings of work. After a lead off single to Tony Kreklau, he did not allow another hit until the sixth inning.

However, Wadena struck in the sixth inning. Hamann started the inning with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kreklau. However, a pair of wild pitches allowed Hamann to score the game's first run. Josh Dykhoff followed with a triple to center field and he eventually scored on an ground out by Justin Dykhoff to make it 2-0.

Rondestvedt cruised in the seventh, striking out two of the three batters he faced to record the complete-game shutout win.

Wadena continues its perfect mark as they now sit at 8-0 in the shortened 2020 season. They won the Sir G's Championship in Ely, followed with a sweep of Pillager and the two victories over Sebeka/Menahga.

Wadena returns to the diamond with a trip to Park Rapids on July 20 at 5 and 7 p.m. Wadena travels to Staples on July 22 for two as well.