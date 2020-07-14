The Wadena Senior Babe Ruth baseball team cruised to a pair of road wins in Pillager on July 13 when they combined to put up 24 runs in two games. Wadena cruised in game one 7-0 and followed it up with a 17-1 win in game two.

Josh Dykhoff and Colby Schertler combined for the shutout in game one. Dykhoff went five innings, fanning 10 batters. He gave up one hit and walked one. Schertler pitched a pair of scoreless innings, striking out two and walking two.

Wadena jumped ahead in the fourth inning. Tony Kreklau reached when he was hit by a pitch and moved to third on a double by Josh Dykhoff. Justin Dykhoff followed with a three-run home run. Schertler and Payton Rondestvedt followed with back-to-back doubles, making it 4-0 after four innings of play.

Wadena added another run in the fifth inning. Aiden Allred reached on an error and scored on an RBI single by Justin Dykhoff. Rondestvedt added to the lead in the seventh inning with a two-run single, closing out the scoring for Wadena in a 7-0 win.

Justin Dykhoff had three hits, two runs scored, drove in four and had a home run in the win. Rondestvedt finished with two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Kreklau had a hit and a run scored, while Josh Dykhoff added a hit and a run scored. Schertler finished with a double and a run scored.

The bats continued in game two with Wadena putting up 17 runs on its way to a 17-1 win. Lleyten Pettit was the beneficiary of the run support. He went four innings and allowed one run. He struck out five and walked two, while allowing three hits.

Justin Dykhoff connected for a two-run home run in the first inning to get the offense rolling. Kreklau singled home a run in the second as did Josh Dykhoff. Justin Dykhoff drove in another run with an RBI single, while Pettit tripled in a pair of runs.

Wadena tacked on to its lead in the third and fourth innings as well when they cruised to the road sweep.

Kreklau had two hits and two runs batted in. Carson Kern added two hits, two runs scored and two runs batted in. Justin Dykhoff finished with two hits, three runs scored and three runs batted in. Wyatt Hamann added three hits, two runs scored and a run batted in, while Chase Nordlund ended with a pair of hits and two runs scored.

Wadena sits at 6-0 overall on the season. Wadena returns home on July 15 for a doubleheader at 5 p.m. against Sebeka/Menahga.