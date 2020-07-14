The Wadena Senior Babe Ruth baseball team kicked off the 2020 season in a big way. Wadena traveled to Ely for the annual Sir G’s Tournament and posted a perfect 4-0 mark on its way to the tournament championship on July 10-12.

In the championship, Wadena defeated perennial Class AAA high school power Grand Rapids, 4-0.

Wadena received a masterful performance on the mound from Justin Dykhoff. Dykhoff allowed just three hits in his complete game effort. Dykhoff blanked a team that had held its opposition scoreless the first three games of the tournament and outscored its opposition 24-0 on its way to the championship but Dykhoff was up to the task.

Wadena jumped ahead with a run in the second inning. Wyatt Hamann doubled and moved up on a sacrifice bunt by Colby Scherlter. He came around to score when Payton Rondestvedt followed with an RBI single.

Wadena added to its lead in the third inning with a pair of runs. Tony Kreklau walked, which was followed by a single from Josh Dykhoff. Justin Dykhoff followed with a run scoring double and Hamann followed with a sacrifice fly, giving Wadena a 3-0 lead.

The three runs were more than enough for Justin Dykhoff on the bump. He struck out nine batters and gave up just three hits to the Grand Rapids’ offense on his way to the win. Grand Rapids entered the game with an 8-0 mark as well.

Wadena added an insurance run in the fifth inning when Justin Dykhoff walked, moved up on a single by Hamann and scored on an RBI single by Rondestvedt.

Josh Dykhoff, Justin Dykhoff, Hamann and Rondestvedt had two hits each for Wadena. Chase Nordlund added a hit as well and Kreklau scored a run in the win.

Wadena advanced to the finals with a 13-3 drubbing of Virginia in five innings. Wadena jumped ahead with seven runs in the first and five more in the second and cruised to the win in Ely.

Rondestvedt earned the win on the bump. He struck out three and walked two in three innings of work. Hamann finished the game, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits in two innings of work.

Justin Dykhoff had three hits, two runs scored and two runs batted in. Kreklau added a pair of hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Josh Dykhoff finished with a pair of hits. Hamann had a hit, a run scored and an RBI. Schertler finished with a hit, a pair of runs scored and an RBI. Nordlund scored a pair of runs and drove in one, while Zac Shaw added a double and an RBI. Rondestvedt scored a pair of runs and drove in a run in the blowout win.

Wadena cruised to a 12-5 victory over Proctor in its second game of the tournament.

Justin Dykhoff pitched the first two innings and fanned four batters. Nordlund pitched two innings and allowed two runs on three hits and fanned three. Shaw pitched the final three innings and allowed three unearned runs. He gave up three hits, walked two and struck out one.

Josh Dykhoff and Justin Dykhoff opened the game with back-to-back home runs to start the first inning. Hamann added a double and two runs scored, while Schertler finished with a double and two runs driven in. Nordlund added a run and a run batted in. Chad Dickey drove in a pair of runs and Shaw finished with four runs batted in.

Lleyten Pettit started the season on the bump for Wadena and pitched five strong innings when Wadena blanked Esko 6-0 to start the tournament. He allowed one hit over five innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Kreklau closed out on the mound, pitching two scoreless frames. Kreklau did it with the bat as well. He started the game with a leadoff home run. He finished with three hits, two runs batted in and two runs scored.

Josh Dykhoff added a hit, a run scored and an RBI, while Rondestvedt had a hit and a run scored. Shaw added a hit and a run scored, while Justin Dykhoff scored a run in the tournament-opening win for Wadena.



