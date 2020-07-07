At home or on the road, the Bluffton Braves keep on rolling. The Braves picked up a 9-1 road victory over New York Mills on July 3 and followed it up with a 16-2 trouncing of Staples on July 5 in Staples.

The Braves have been dominant since the 2020 season started, rattling off seven wins and reaching the 16 run plateau in three of those seven victories. During that span, the Braves have put up 73 runs while just giving up eight.

It continued with a 9-1 victory over their Hi-10 rival at Russ Jacobson Field on July 3. The Braves used four different arms in slowing down the young Millers. Dustin Geiser picked up the win on the mound. He allowed just one unearned run. He struck out two and did not allow a hit in his four innings of work. Justin Dykhoff pitched a pair of scoreless innings and allowed two hits while fanning four. Jake Dykhoff pitched a scoreless frame and struck out two. Skylar Mursu pitched the final two innings of play and allowed one hit while striking out two batters.

The Braves scored nine runs on 11 hits during the victory. Tom Tellers recorded a pair of hits, including a double. Jake Dykhoff finished with two hits, while Kyle Dykhoff finished with three hits in the win.

Austin Maneval took the loss for the Millers on the mound. New York Mills scored one run on three hits in the loss.

A day off did not slow down the Braves momentum, in fact, it may have helped it. The Braves belted out 16 hits on their way to scoring 16 runs.

Four different pitchers held the Lumberbats to just two runs on four hits. Jake Dykhoff earned the win with four innings of work. He allowed two hits and struck out four in the scoreless effort. Mursu pitched an inning of relief and allowed a pair of runs on two hits with one strike out. Josh Dykhoff pitched two scoreless innings and struck out one. Payton Rondestvedt shut the door in his inning of work, while fanning one batter.

Preston Warren finished with three hits, including a pair of doubles in the win. Josh Dykhoff had four hits at the plate, while Cody Geiser added three. Dustin Geiser finished with two hits as did Tellers. Tellers added a double as well.

Bluffton returns to action with a road trip against Deer Creek at 7:30 p.m. at Elmer Becker Field in Deer Creek on July 10.