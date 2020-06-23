Baseball fans have been eager to get back to the diamond and that was evident at Elmer Becker Field in Deer Creek on June 20 when the Deer Creek Shockers hosted the Staples Lumberbats for an exhibition contest.

It was the first game of the season for the Shockers and the Lumberbats, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, which slowed the start of many summertime activities. However, fans and players were excited to be back at the field, even though it was short-lived due to a thunderstorm that caused the game to be called after four innings of play.

"It was fantastic. It was a good day to get out there and run and get back to a little bit of normalcy," Deer Creek's Jayme George said. "Not only that, but to see the younger kids, especially the seniors from last year, get out and play some ball after they have lost so much was pretty cool."

George said the turnout at the field showed that people were ready to do something different and to see some sports.

"Sports has a great impact on a lot of different people and even more so after a pandemic like this," George said. "People just want to get out and about, especially in the smaller communities to mingle a bit and have a good time."

George said the mood in the dugout was a bit of relief that they were finally back at the field after dealing with a bit of uncertainty.

"Even if it's a short time and things happen down the road, we were out there and it was for real," George said. "It was great. A lot of people were very positive and kind of relaxed, it was good."

While the celebratory mood of returning to the diamond brought some relief, it was short-lived as weather quickly moved through the area, forcing the game to be called after four innings of play.

The Shockers wasted little time in jumping to an early lead on the Lumberbats. They scored three runs in the first inning on a pair of bases loaded walks to Max Phillips and Carl Colburn started the scoring. Wyatt Weber reached on an error, which allowed a third run to score.

Colby Schertler drove in a run with an RBI single in the second, which made it 4-0.

Mike Blom and Christian Berg had two hits each for the Shockers. Berg pitched four scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and struck out two batters in the contest.



