The Bluffton Braves treated the hometown crowd to another hot hitting display when they pasted the Park Rapids Esox 18-1 on June 21 in Bluffton.

The Braves have posted double digit runs in both of their exhibition games to start the season, beating Midway 18-2 in their season-opener.

For the second straight game, the Braves used a balanced pitching attack with five pitchers allowing just one run on three hits during their day of work. Dustin Geiser pitched the first three innings and allowed one run on two hits, while fanning four batters. The Braves showcased their pitching wealth throughout the game. Jake Dykhoff pitched two scoreless innings, striking out four. Justin Dykhoff matched Jake's effort with four strikeouts during two innings of work. Payton Rondestvedt struck out the side, while allowing one hit in an inning of work. Josh Dykhoff struck out two in an inning of work as well for Bluffton.

Wyatt Hamann led the way for the Braves at the plate with three hits. Josh Dykhoff added two hits as well, including a double in the win.

Every player that played recorded a hit for the Braves in the home-opening win over the Esox. The Braves return to action with a tournament scheduled for June 26-28 in Nimrod.