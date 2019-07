The Wadena-Deer Creek Junior Babe Ruth team consisted of, first row, from left: Eli Benning, Carson Davis, Kobe Snyder, Cooper Ness, Owen Hendershot and Bjorn Brunsberg. Back row, from left: Coach Mike Brunsberg, Simon Kreklau, Seth Stroeing, Grant Seelhammer, Gunner Olson, Peyton Church and Coach Tyler Wheeler. Submitted photo

The Wadena Deer Creek Junior Babe Ruth team won the Timberline League Tournament during the 2019 summer baseball season. They followed it up with an appearance at the state tournament in Paynesville. During the tournament in Paynesville, Wadena-Deer Creek finished with a 1-2 record overall, capping off a strong season for the Wadena-DC Junior Babe Ruth team.