To honor his legacy of caring and compassion for others, the Harmon’s Heart of Baseball fundraiser event and award were created to bring people together to celebrate, have fun and advocate for people of all abilities.

The second annual Harmon’s Heart of Baseball event and award presentation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Target FIeld in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Indians game. The funds raised will be used to support Productive Alternatives, Inc., a non-profit organization that specializes in helping adults with disabilities find and retain meaningful employment.

Participation in the event occurs at two levels, and both help Productive Alternatives, Inc., the designated charity organization: Individual Ticket Purchases, and the Grand Slam Package.

For those choosing to make a Ticket Purchase through the official Harmon’s Heart of Baseball website (HarmonsHeart.org), the celebration includes the following:

At 5:30 p.m., there will be a pre-game on-field program and presentation of the Harmon’s Heart of Baseball Award by Harmon’s widow, Nita Killebrew. The award will recognize a person with disabilities who exemplifies the values and a love heart like the award’s namesake, Harmon Killebrew.

By special arrangement, the National Anthem will be performed by the Minnesota Veterans Home Choir from Fergus Falls.

At 6:10 p.m. the Twins take on the Indians. The day is topped off with a commemorative piece of art: a portrait of Harmon by artist Robert Blehert. Following the game at each gate, 15,00 fans will receive an 18” x 24” glossy poster of a portrait of Harmon Killebrew, courtesy of the artist and Harmon’s Heart of Baseball corporate sponsors Wallace Carlson Printing, KLN Family Brands and Vector Windows.

Those who order the Grand Slam Package from HarmonsHeart.org may enjoy all the preceding plus additional perks, including riding to and from the event on a luxury tour bus, a beautiful commemorative T-shirt featuring the Harmon Killebrew art by Robert Blehart, Killebrew tote bag, food and fun at the Tailgate party with Nita Killebrew, and a certificate to redeem a 12” x 18” Harmon Killebrew portrait print at the Harmon’s Heart of Baseball Booth at Target Field later that day. Blehart will be on hand to autograph the prints.

Buses will be departing from Moorhead, Fergus Falls, Perham, Brainerd, Parkers Prairie, Little Falls and Alexandria. All are Minnesota cities where Productive Alternatives has offices.

From 1:45 to 4 p.m. the Tailgate Party will be held at the Zurah Shrine Center in Minnetonka and co-hosted by the Fergus Falls Corner Stone Lodge No. 99 and Birak Shrine Club.