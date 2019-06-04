Wadena-DC stunned by Breckenridge, eliminates Pequot Lakes

The Wolverines suffered their second loss of the season when Breckenridge rallied for a 4-3 victory with three sixth inning runs.

The Wolverines committed three errors and they proved costly against the Cowboys. The Cowboys grabbed the lead for good in the sixth inning, capitalizing on the Wadena-DC miscues.

Breckenridge jumped ahead in the first with a lone run, but Wadena-DC bounced back with two in the third. Wyatt Hamann hit a sacrifice fly to score a run, while Payton Rondestvedt doubled home a run.

A Josh Dykhoff triple led to a 3-1 lead in the fourth. Max Phillips hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Dykhoff.

However, a Jack Aigner double in the sixth tied the game as it scored two runs, coming after an error in left field. Conner Twidwill reached on a fielder’s choice and eventually scored on an error when Max Johnson reached, giving Breckenridge the 4-3 lead.

The Wolverines loaded the bases in the sixth inning, but could not push the tying or go ahead runs across. The Wolverines went down in order in the seventh.

Rondestvedt took the loss on the mound. He allowed four runs, two earned, on seven hits in six innings of work. He struck out three batters. Justin Dykhoff pitched a scoreless inning of relief and allowed one hit, while he struck out one.

Colby Schertler and Justin Dykhoff had two hits each, while Rondestvedt, Noah Roers, Josh Dykhoff and Zach Shaw each had a hit for Wadena-DC.

Pequot Lakes struck for a pair of runs in the first two innings, but it was the Wolverines who rallied back for three runs in the fifth, grabbing the lead for good.

Justin Dykhoff hit a solo home run, which put Wadena-DC on the board in the third, cutting the lead to 2-1. Wadena-DC broke through for three runs in the fifth. Josh Dykhoff, Roers and Schertler each drove in a run in the inning. Josh Dykhoff drove in a second run in the seventh inning for a much-needed insurance run.

Pequot Lakes struck for a run in the seventh, but left a runner stranded at third as Justin Dykhoff earned the complete game win. He allowed three runs on eight hits. He struck out four and walked one.

Schertler, Justin Dykhoff, Hamann and Josh Dykhoff had two hits each for Wadena-DC. Chase Nordlund, Rondestvedt, Roers and Shaw each had hits for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines return to action on June 4 with a 2 p.m. start against the Hawley Nuggets in an elimination game at Krueger Field in Perham.