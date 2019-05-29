Wolverines roll in playoff opener

Dykhoff, along with Payton Rondestvedt and Lleyten Pettit, combined on the team’s 11th shutout of the season. Dykhoff pitched the first two innings and allowed just one hit and struck out three. Rondestvedt pitched a scoreless inning with one strikeout and Pettit pitched two innings and allowed one hit and fanned three.

Dykhoff put the finishing touches on the Hornets with a three-run blast over the right field fence, which capped off a six-run inning to secure the mercy rule victory. Dykhoff had two hits as did Chase Nordlund. All 10 batters who stepped up to the plate for Wadena-DC recorded a hit in the victory.

The Wolverines set the tone in the first inning with four runs as all nine batters came to the plate. Nordlund, Rondestvedt and Josh Dykhoff drove in runs with singles in the inning and a fourth run scored on an error in the frame.

Wadena-DC added to the lead with an RBI single from Wyatt Hamann in the second inning, before putting the game away with the six run fifth inning. Dylan Ness and Colby Schertler brought in runs before Dykhoff’s game-ending blast.

Schertler, Hamann, Rondestvedt, Josh Dykhoff and Ness each had a hit and an RBI in the win. Nordlund had two hits and a run batted in, while Justin Dykhoff drove in three runs.

Jack Pikkula took the loss for Frazee. He allowed nine runs on 11 hits. He walked four and struck out one in four plus innings of work. Lukas Volstad allowed two runs on one hit and he walked one without recording an out.

The Wolverines improved to 20-1 overall on the season and return to action at Matt’s Field in Perham at 3 p.m. on May 30. The Wolverines will play Breckenridge, who defeated Staples-Motley 5-0 in the first round. The other game will feature Perham playing host to Pequot Lakes at 3 p.m. at Krueger Field. The winner’s will play at Krueger Field at 5 p.m., while the loser’s bracket will take place at Matt’s Field at 5 p.m.

In the other half of the bracket, East Grand Forks will take on Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, while Hawley will take on Park Rapids Area.