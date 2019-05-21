Wadena-DC blanks Perham in regular season finale

A day after picking up the save in a 4-3 extra inning victory, Dykhoff pitched a complete-game four hitter, helping the Wolverines cap off a 19-1 regular season and snap Perham’s 16 game winning streak.

Dykhoff yielded four hits and worked out of trouble in the third inning after staking the Wolverines to a 2-0 lead. Dykhoff hit an offering over the fence in right, giving the Wolverines the early advantage on Perham.

The Yellowjackets threatened in the third. Michael Benke drew a walk and Chayse Solberg reached on an error to put two guys on. Both runners eventually swiped a base and had two in scoring position. However, Dykhoff recorded a strike out, pop out and another strikeout to escape trouble.

The Wolverines were able to capitalize on a trio of Perham errors in the fifth inning. Zach Shaw, Colby Schertler and Justin Dykhoff came around to score in the inning. Along with the errors, Perham issued three walks, one intentional, during the inning.

Dykhoff added an insurance run for Wadena-DC in the seventh inning with a sacrifice fly, scoring Schertler, who walked to start the inning.

Dykhoff lowered his earned run average to 0.13 on the season. He followed his save up with another complete game effort for the Wolverines.

Maddux Kovash, Josh Jeziorski, Benson Nyhus and Noah Rooney picked up hits in the game for the Yellowjackets.

Chase Nordlund finished the game with three hits and a run scored. Dykhoff finished with one hit, three runs batted in and a run scored. Josh Dykhoff added a hit for Wadena-DC in the win.

Dawson Stevens took the loss on the mound for Perham. He pitched five innings and allowed five runs, three earned on four hits. He struck out five and walked five batters. Finn Diggins pitched two innings of relief. He allowed a run on one hit. He walked one and struck out one.

The win improved Wadena-DC to 19-1 overall on the season and handed Perham its first loss of the year. The Wolverines have won six straight games, outscoring the opposition 40-7 during their regular season ending winning streak.