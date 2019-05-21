Wadena-DC improves to 18-1 with extra inning win

Colby Schertler erased a 2-0 deficit with a two-run double in the seventh inning, sending the game to extra innings. It was part of his two hit afternoon as he led the Wolverines from the top spot of the line up.

Both teams pushed a run across in the ninth inning, but it was Lleyten Pettit, who delivered the big hit in the 10th for the Wolverines. Dylan Ness was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game in the 10th inning to start the frame. He eventually stole second and came around to score on Pettit’s single.

Justin Dykhoff shut the door in the 10th for the save. Pettit picked up the win in relief of Payton Rondestvedt. Rondestvedt went eight innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits. He struck out seven batters and walked just one, but did not factor in the decision. Pettit picked up the win with an inning of relief. He allowed one run on two hits.

Dykhoff sealed the win by facing three batters in the 10th and struck out one for the save.

The Wolverines finished with five hits in the win. Schertler had two hits and two runs batted in, while Rondestvedt, Josh Dykhoff and Pettit collected the other three hits in the game. Wyatt Hamann drove in a run as did Pettit.

Tanner Tahran started for DGF and went five innings. He allowed three hits and fanned four batters, while yielding one walk. Jacoby Stetz went three and 2/3 and allowed three runs on one hit. He walked four and struck out two. Carter Kohler took the loss and allowed one run on one hit and struck out one.

It was a key win for the Wolverines and improved their mark to 18-1 before its regular season finale against the Perham Yellowjackets on May 21. Results from that game can be found online at www.wadenapj.com/sports.