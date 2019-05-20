Wadena-DC clinches Park Region Conference title

The Wolverines put up runs in six of the seven innings on their way to the convincing road win.

Justin Dykhoff led the surge at the plate. He connected for a pair of home runs. He hit a solo shot in the third and connected for a two-run shot in the sixth inning. He finished with three hits and four runs batted in.

Wyatt Hamann added three hits for the Wolverines, while Colby Schertler finished with two hits, two runs batted in and two runs scored in the victory.

Josh Dykhoff, Dylan Ness and Lleyten Pettit each finished with a hit and a run batted in. Mason Snyder and Payton Rondestvedt added hits in the victory.

Chase Nordlund picked up the win on the mound for Wadena-DC. He went four innings and allowed three runs on six hits. He struck out one and walked one. Tony Kreklau went the final three innings and allowed one run on two hits and struck out five batters.

Drake Larson took the loss for Ottertail Central. He went five innings and allowed eight runs on 12 hits. He struck out three and walked three batters.

The Wolverines improved its season mark to 17-1 overall on the season. They travel Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on May 20 at 5 p.m.

Wadena-DC vs. Menahga

The Wadena-Deer Creek baseball team increased their record-setting number to 10 with a 3-0 blanking of Menahga on May 16 at the Wadena Baseball Field.

The Wolverines set the team mark with a 7-0 victory over Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale and extended it when they moved closer to clinching Park Region Conference title with the home win behind the pitching of Payton Rondestvedt and Noah Roers.

Rondestvedt pitched five innings of two-hit ball to pick up the win, while Roers pitched two innings of one-hit ball to record the save.

The Wolverines now sit at 16-1 overall and 12-1 in the Park Region Conference. A win over Ottertail Central on May 17 would secure the conference title for the Wolverines.

Eddie Salmen was strong on the mound for Menahga in the loss. He went the distance and allowed three runs on four hits. He struck out three and walked four.

The Wolverines grabbed the lead in the fourth inning. Justin Dykhoff singled and stole second. He moved to third on a passed ball and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly, which gave the Wolverines the 1-0 lead.

The Wolverines added to the lead in the fifth inning when Dylan Ness singled home Chase Nordlund.

The final run of the game came in the sixth inning when Chase Nordlund drove home Hamann with a fly ball, making it 3-0.

Hamann, Nordlund and Ness each finished with a hit and a run batted in, while Dykhoff added a hit in the win.

Wadena-DC vs. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale

The Wadena-Deer Creek baseball team continues to add to its historic run when they blanked Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale on May 14 in Wadena.

The 7-0 victory was the Wolverines ninth shutout of the season and their 15th win of the season. The Wolverines are 15-1 overall after the Park Region Conference victory and are on the verge of locking up the Park Region Conference title. The Wolverines have allowed just 16 runs in their 16 games and have outscored opponents 125-16 during the season.

At the top of the rotation has been senior right-handed pitcher Justin Dykhoff. Dykhoff is 7-0 with one save and continued his dominance when he shut down B-H/V for six and two-thirds. He struck out eight batters and allowed four hits. He gave up two walks, which is a season high for the senior with impeccable control. He doubled his season walk total with the two walks in the game and has issued four of them in 42 innings of work.

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale had a chance in the first to strike. Tate Bounds singled, which was followed by a walk to Matt Stoege. Jackson Weniger followed with a single to load the bases, but Dykhoff struck out Brayden Vertina and got Adam Bauch to ground out to end the frame.

Wadena-DC jumped on the board in the second inning when Colby Schertler doubled and eventually scored on a single by Chase Nordlund, giving the Wolverines a 1-0 lead.

The Wolverines tacked on two more in the fourth and added another in the fifth. Wyatt Hamann singled in a run in the fifth to make it 4-0.

Wadena-DC put the finishing touches on the game in the sixth inning. Lleyten Pettit brought in a run with a ground out and Wadena-DC scored a pair of runs on an a BH/V error.

Max Phillips recorded the final out of the game via the strikeout to finish off the shut out.

Schertler finished with a pair of hits, while Nordlund had two hits and a run batted in. Dykhoff, Hamann, Noah Roers, Dylan Ness and Mason Snyder had hits in the game. Snyder drove in a run as well.