State Amateur baseball tourney Aug. 17-Sept. 3

This 95th Annual tournament has players and fans gathering in Scott County to share their love of the game of baseball, America’s “national pastime.”

The communities of New Prague, Shakopee, and Jordan are excited to be hosting.

All three ballparks are in excellent, state tournament condition thanks to our many volunteers.

Each ballpark (New Prague’s Memorial Park Baseball Stadium, Shakopee’s Tahpah Park Joe Schleper Stadium, and Jordan’s Mini-Met) will have great seating opportunities, many food and beverage choices, novelty items, and much more.

The defending 2017 State Champions are the Miesville Mudhens in Class B and the Kimball Express in Class C.

More information on the tournament basics, ballparks, sponsors, FAQ, contacts, social media and stories can be found at npshako18.com. Also, check out the Minnesota Baseball Association website at www.mnbaseball.org.

Future State tournament sites have been set: 2019: Delano/Maple Lake; 2020: New Ulm; 2021: Chaska/Waconia; 2022: Dundas/Faribault.