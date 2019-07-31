Wadena-Deer Creek opened play in the Minnesota State Division II American Legion Baseball Tournament with a 2-0 victory over BOLD in Ely on Aug. 2.

Wadena-Deer Creek jumped ahead with a run early in the game and relied on the right arm of Justin Dykhoff. Dykhoff continued his superb season on the mound, pitching a complete game no-hitter against the Class A high school champions.

Dykhoff struck out eight batters and walked three batters in his no-hit effort. He also received solid defense behind him in the win. Wadena-DC committed just one error and had one runner reach third base against the right-handed pitcher in the first inning. He was able to wiggle out of that with a strike out.

Wadena-DC struck in the top of the second inning. Wyatt Hamann walked and moved up to second on a bunt by Colby Schertler. After a strike out, Chase Nordlund walked, Lleyten Pettit reached on an error and Max Phillips was hit by a pitch. Wadena-DC left the bases full, but was able to take the lead with a run in the inning.

Wadena-DC tacked on another run in the third inning. Noah Ross walked and moved up on a double by Justin Dykhoff. Schertler hit a sacrifice fly, allowing Ross to score the game's second run, giving Wadena-DC the 2-0 lead.

Wadena-DC threatened in the fifth, but left the bases full. Hits were tough to come by for both teams in the game. Wadena-DC finished with just four hits. However, they stranded 10 guys on base with six of them in scoring position.

Dykhoff finished with two hits for Wadena-DC, while Ross and Schertler had the other hits in the win.

Wadena-DC improves its season mark to 26-3 overall and will now play either Plato or Breckenridge at 5 p.m. on Aug. 3 in Ely.



