The Wadena-Deer Creek American Legion baseball team is gearing up for its second consecutive appearance in the Minnesota Legion Baseball Division II Tournament on Aug. 2-4 in Ely, Minn.

The long travel will be a familiar drive for several members of the Wadena-DC baseball team. Wadena-DC captured the Northeast Sub-State Tournament in Ely last year. The familiarity with the field and the area should bode well for the team. Seven members from last year's team have played at Veterans Field in Ely and in last year's state tournament.

Wadena-DC takes a 25-3 mark into the tournament and will open against BOLD, who won the Class A state tournament over New York Mills during the high school baseball season. BOLD enters play with a 13-5 record overall. Wadena-DC and BOLD will kick off the opening day with a 10 a.m. start.

Other first round games include Plato (14-3) taking on Breckenridge (19-7) at 12:30 p.m., while Caledonia (12-3) takes on Luverne (15-5) at 4 p.m. The opening day concludes with Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (25-4) taking on Ely (20-10) at 7:30, following the opening ceremonies.

The tournament continues with the consolation round games at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 3, while the seventh and eighth place game will take place at 2 p.m. The evening session features a pair of semifinal contests at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Medals and trophies will be awarded on Aug. 4 with the consolation championship taking place at 10 a.m., followed by the third place game at 12:30 p.m. The championship game will take place at 3 p.m.

The opening day on Aug. 1 features a banquet with keynote speaker Mike Max of WCCO Television.



