Four area amateur baseball teams are gearing up for the Region 14C playoffs which begin on Aug. 2 in Deer Creek and Perham.

The teams from the Hi-10 league will match up against members of the Lakes and Pine League, vying for the two available spots for Region 14C at the Class C State Baseball Tournament in Maple Lake, Delano and Dassel.

The opening round begins on Aug. 2 with a pair of play-in games. In Perham, the Pirates will open play against Wolf Lake. The Pirates finished the season with a 6-9 record overall. They finished Hi-10/Countryside League play with a 5-9 record and are coming off a 7-2 extra inning defeat to Bluffton. Wolf Lake finished league play with a 3-7 league record.

The other play-in game will feature a pair of Lake and Pine teams doing battle in Deer Creek at 7:30 p.m. The Sebeka Stingers and the Midway Snurdbirds will square off. The Stingers earned the No. 4 seed, while Midway captured the No. 6 seed.

First round action begins at both Perham and Deer Creek on Aug. 3. The Deer Creek Shockers will begin play at 1 p.m. when they take on the Park Rapids Esox at Krueger Field in Perham. Deer Creek enters play with a 9-5 record in league play and earned the No. 2 seed from the Hi-10. Park Rapids enters as the No. 3 seed.

The winner of that game will play either Nimrod or the play-in game winner that features Perham and Wolf Lake. That game will take place at 4 p.m. in Perham. The winners of the two first round games will play at 7 p.m. in Perham.

The other half of the bracket features No. 1 seed, Bluffton, taking on the Sebeka/Midway winner at 4 p.m. in Deer Creek. Bluffton enters play with an 11-3 mark in the league and hopes to return to the Class C State Tournament for the second consecutive year.

The other contest begins at 1 p.m. and features the Staples Lumberbats and the New York Mills Millers. The Millers are the No. 3 seed from the Hi-10 with a 7-7 league mark.

The winners of the first round games will play on Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in Deer Creek as well.

The tournament continues with the winner's bracket final at 5 p.m. in Perham on Aug. 4 as well as four elimination games on Aug. 4 in Perham and Deer Creek.

The championship game is set for Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. in Perham.