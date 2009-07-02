The Wadena-Deer Creek 13-15 year old Babe Ruth Baseball team captured the 2019 Intact State Championship with a 5-1 victory over Royalton on July 28 in Warroad, Minn.

Wadena-Deer Creek posted a 2-1 record in pool play and won three straight games in bracket play to capture the championship.

Wadena-Deer Creek opened round robin play with an 8-5 victory over Roseau. Josh Dykhoff earned the win on the mound. Tyson Barthel and Harley Wellman finished with two hits each in the win for Wadena-DC.

Another strong performance at the plate lifted Wadena-DC in game two. Wadena-DC trounced Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 12-2 in five innings, advancing Wadena-DC to tournament play with one round robin game remaining. Payton Rondestvedt earned the win on the mound.

Tyson Barthel collected four hits in four trips to the plate and recorded two doubles. Josh Dykhoff had two hits including a double and Wellman added a pair of hits in the convincing win.

The lone blemish on the weekend came in the form of an 11-8 defeat to Royalton in round robin play. Both teams had already secured a spot in tournament play, so this game was for seeding purposes. Connor Davis finished with two hits, while Wellman added two as well. Aidan Allred added two hits as did Brandon Wheeler.

Wadena-DC quickly put the loss behind them when they opened play in the eight-team double elimination tournament. Wadena-DC opened with a 6-4 victory over New York Mills in a rematch from the 13-year old championship two seasons ago.

Rondestvedt picked up the win on the mound while Josh Dykhoff closed the door for the save. Carson Kern finished with two hits, while Rondestvedt added a pair of doubles. Wellman finished with two hits and Allred led the way at the plate with four hits in the victory.

The bats came out from the opening pitch in Wadena-DC's 10-0 semifinal victory over Ashby. Wadena-DC coach Kyle Dykhoff said the the whole team had success at the plate against some good pitching in the victory over Ashby.

Connor Davis finished the game with three hits in three trips to the plate as did Rondestvedt. He finished with two doubles as well.

Wadena-DC closed out the championship with a 5-1 victory over Royalton, earning the 2019 Intact State Championship. Rondestvedt had a huge day at the plate for Wadena-DC. He drove in four of the team's five runs. He finished with three hits, two of them clearing the fence for home runs.

Wellman finished with two hits in the win as well for Wadena-DC. Barthel earned the win on the mound. He pitched five and 2/3's, for the win. He had to be removed due to pitch counts. Wellman finished the game off on the mound for Wadena-DC.