The defending Northeast Sub-State Champions opened up play in the Northeast Sub-State Tournament with a pair of victories over Virginia 6-5 and International Falls 8-1 on July 26 at the Steve Hecomovich Field in Marble.

Wadena-DC rolls in game two

Wadena-DC wasted little time in jumping on International Falls during its second game of the tournament 8-1. Wadena-DC scored two first inning runs before breaking the game open with a five run fourth inning.

Preston Warren set the tone in game two with a pair of base hits at the top of the order. Warren singled, stole second and eventually scored on an RBI single by Justin Dykhoff. Colby Schertler delivered a sacrifice fly, which scored Dykhoff to make it 2-0 in the first inning.

Warren singled and caused havoc on the bases in the third inning. He drew a pick off throw to first that went into right field and he came around to score the game's third run.

International Falls squeaked a run across in the fourth, but Wadena-DC busted it open in the fourth inning. Colby Schertler singled and scored on a Chase Nordlund triple. Nordlund scored when the throw went awry to third. Lleyten Pettit and Max Phillips both singled and eventually scored in the inning, while Mason Snyder walked and scored int he five run inning.

That would be more than enough for Justin Dykhoff on the mound. He pitched into the seventh inning and allowed one run. He struck out nine batters in the win. Nordlund finished off the game on the mound.

Warren finished the game with three hits and two runs scored. Dykhoff finished with a hit and a run batted in. Schertler had a hit and an RBI, while Nordlund had a hit, a run scored and a run batted in. Pettit and Phillips had a hit and a run scored.

Wadena-DC walks off on Virginia

A pair of bunts, one well executed and the other wasn't the way Wadena-DC drew it up but they both helped as Wadena-DC walked off on Virginia 6-5 during game one of the Northeast Sub-State Tournament.

Wadena-DC found itself down 5-4 heading into the seventh inning when Schertler drew a lead off walk. Mason Snyder laid down a bunt and reached base putting two guys on base. Nordlund followed with a sacrifice bunt attempt, but it was caught by the pitcher. He tried to double off Snyder at first but the ball went into right field, allowing Schertler to score the tying run.

On the ensuing pitch, Pettit dropped down a perfect bunt and Snyder scored as Wadena-DC earned the 6-5 victory over Virginia.

Nordlund earned the win in relief, but it was Phillips, who was strong in relief which stemmed the tied for Virginia, who scored four runs in the first two innings.

Jack Perala gave Virginia a 3-0 first inning lead when he connected off of Noah Roers for a three-run home run. Virginia added another run on an RBI single from Landin McCarty in the second inning. However, Wadena-DC came up with some key plays defensively to limit the damage.

Wadena-DC got a run back in the third with an RBI single by Noah Ross, which was followed by a sac fly from Schertler in the fifth to cut into the lead.

Virginia got a run back in the sixth, but Wadena-DC closed the gap with two runs in the sixth inning as well. Nordlund singled and eventually scored on an error and Dykhoff drove home Pettit with an RBI single, setting the stage for the dramatic seventh inning for Wadena-DC.

Wadena-DC will now take on either Ely or Taconite at 6 p.m. in Marble on July 27. The tournament concludes on Sunday, July 28 at either 1 or 3:30 p.m., pending how many teams are remaining in the tournament.