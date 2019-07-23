The Wadena-Deer Creek American Legion baseball team continues its quest for the Division II State Baseball Tournament when it travels to Marble to take part in the six team Northeast Sub-State Tournament on July 26-28.

Wadena-DC secured the No. 2 seed for the tournament after eliminating Pillager from the postseason during the West portion of the District 8 playoffs in Deer Creek.

Wadena-DC will play at 2:30 p.m. on July 26 when they take on Virginia at the Steve Hecimovich Field in downtown Marble. Virginia advanced with a pair of victories over Taconite 10-5 and Eveleth 5-2. Virginia is the No. 5 seed for the tournament.

The tournament kicks off with Pierz, the No. 1 seed, taking on Taconite at 12 noon in Marble. Pierz earned that after defeating Wadena-DC 3-1 in the playoffs. It was one of just two losses on the season for Wadena-DC. Taconite enters play with a 10-16 record overall.

International Falls earned the No. 3 seed and will play Ely at 2:30 p.m. in Nashwauk. The opening day of the tournament will feature six games at Marble and Nashwauk. The winner of the Wadena-DC and Virginia game will take on the winner of the International Falls and Ely contest at 7:30 p.m. in Marble. The loser of the Wadena-DC and Virginia game will take on the loser of the Pierz and Taconite game at 5 p.m. in Marble.

The tournament continues throughout the weekend with the remaining games taking place in Marble.



