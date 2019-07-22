The Wadena-Deer Creek 15-Year Old Babe Ruth Baseball team members include, first row, from left: Tyson Barthel, Phillip Ross, Josh Dykhoff, Brandon Wheeler, Isaac Hamann, Evan Lunde and Connor Davis. Second row, from left: Coach Terry Tumberg, Harley Wellman draftee from Park Rapids, Payton Rondestvedt, Carson Kern, Aidan Allred, Kole Weishalla, Isaac Christianson, Braeden Redfield and Coach Kyle Dykhoff. Submitted photo
The Wadena-Deer Creek 15-year old Babe Ruth Baseball Team won both the Timberline League Tournament and the District 2 Championship, punching their ticket to the state tournament. Wadena-DC will now play in Warroad on July 25-28 in Warroad. The team has posted a 6-0 record in playoff competition and used a triple play to secure a 1-0 victory over New York Mills in the district championship game.