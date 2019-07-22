The Wadena-Deer Creek 15-year old Babe Ruth Baseball Team won both the Timberline League Tournament and the District 2 Championship, punching their ticket to the state tournament. Wadena-DC will now play in Warroad on July 25-28 in Warroad. The team has posted a 6-0 record in playoff competition and used a triple play to secure a 1-0 victory over New York Mills in the district championship game.