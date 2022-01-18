PELICAN RAPIDS — Wadena-Deer Creek varsity dancers finished sixth with 18 rank points in the jazz competition among seven dance groups on Monday, Jan. 17.

Crosby-Ironton took first place honors with 301 points and 4 rank points.

W-DC also finished sixth in kick with 16 rank points out of eight dance groups. Bagley claimed first place honors with 312 points and 5 rank points.

Head coach Madison Johnson said the team improved over their last competition, going up an average of 3.8 points per judge in kick and up 1.4 points per judge in jazz.

The JV jazz team scored higher than the 3rd, 4th, and 5th place teams, but ended in 6th place.

"How this works - judges score routines as they watch, in various categories they give a 1-10. Then, after all the routines are done, they "rank" the teams in first place, second, etc. based on what they saw and what resonated with them. So our JV jazz out-scored those three teams (there was a 3-way tie for 3rd place), but ended up having our rank pushed back to 6th place," Johnson explained.

The JV kick team took third place despite a fall during the performance.

Team results

Jazz: 1-Crosby-Ironton 301 points, 4 rank points, 2-Minnewaska 300 points, 5 rank points, 3-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 270 points, 9 rank points, 4-Bagley 12 rank points, 5-Hawley 15 rank points, 6-Wadena-Deer Creek 18 rank points, 7-Mahnomen-Wauben 21 rank points.

Kick: 1-Bagley 312 points, 5 rank points, 2-Crosby-Ironton 309 points, 6 rank points, 3-Minnewaska 298 points, 8.5 rank points, 4-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13 rank points, 5-Crookston 13 rank points, 6-Wadena-Deer Creek 16 rank points, 7-Hawley 21 rank points, 8-Mahnomen-Wauben 24 rank points.