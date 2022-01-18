DETROIT LAKES — In a season already full of "firsts," for the WDC Nordic Ski team, more history was made Thursday, Jan. 13, during the Detroit Lakes Invitational at Maplelag Resort.

The Wolverines' had two racers, Emma Ries and Bjorn Brunsberg, participate in their respective varsity races.

The varsity races were a continuous pursuit, meaning the skiers raced 4.5 kilometers using the Classic style and then 4.5K using the Skate style.

Ries finished 59th out of 66 racers, with a time of 44:53. Brunsberg finished with a time of 36:35, which was good for 45th place out of 55 racers.

But the "history" was made at the JV level.

"A WDC Nordic historic event occurred when we fielded a full boys' JV team for the first time," said head coach Terry Olson.

The JV team of Grant Nelson, Lane Hoefs, Nate Heppner and Cooper Damlo placed 6th out of 8 teams, finishing ahead of Moorhead and Alexandria.

"They finished just two points out of 5th place," Olson added.