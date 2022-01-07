The WDC Nordic Ski team traveled to Maplelag Resort near Detroit Lakes Tuesday for the Moorhead Nordic JV/JH Invite Ski Meet.

"There were no varsity teams at this event," explained Wolverines' coach Terry Olson. "It was a JV and Junior High only event. That's because most of the state's varsity teams will be at the Mesabi East Invite at Giants Ridge near Biwabik on Saturday. Coaches wanted to have a place for the JV and Junior High teams to go too."

In addition to Wadena-Deer Creek, teams from Bemidji, Brainerd, Detroit Lakes and Moorhead were at Maplelag on Tuesday.

The JV races utilized the "Classic" style, while the Junior High races used the "Skate" style.

For the Wolverines, Emma Ries and Johanna Brunsberg participated in the JV Girls 5.6K, with Ries (29:37) placing 11th and Brunsberg (34:30) finishing 29th out of 40 racers.

Bjorn Brunsberg (25:38) placed 15th out of 32 racers in the boys' race, while Nate Heppner was 31st in 36:09.

"The kids did well again," said Olson. "Especially since it was only their second time skiing the 'Classic' style. The kids liked the course because it was fast!"

The Junior High racers "skated" 3.5 kilometers. Grant Nelson was 12th out of 41 skiers, with a time of 15:41.

The Wolverines will be back at Maplelag on Thursday, January 13 for their next event as well.