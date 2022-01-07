WADENA — With several teams driving 80-plus miles in subzero temperatures to dance for less than 3 minutes, every move they made was calculated and precise.

The result was an exceptional showing of the Heart of the Lakes jazz dancers from Wadena-Deer Creek, Hawley, Pelican Rapids, Mahnomen/Waubun, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Frazee, Bagley and Blackduck.

Most exciting for the host team was the Wolverine junior varsity earning second place with their routine, scoring 8 points. They were just behind the first place Hawley team, who put out a near flawless routine and a score of 3. Mahnomen/Waubun made their trip worthwhile with a third place finish with 8 points.

Head coach Maddi Johnson said the performance brought great joy after a rather poor practice round earlier in the day.

"I'm not going to lie, it was terrible," Johnson said. "Bad marking doesn't make a bad performance," she added. "Get the bad one out of your system."

And that they did. When they came out for the judged event, "they nailed it," Johnson said. "I'm floored!"

The Wolverine varsity team also performed well but landed in fifth place based on judge scoring. Frazee took first, DGF second and Bagley third. Johnson said the varsity performed very well against some very tough teams.

There was some question about whether the event would be canceled due to cold but Johnson said, "nope, we're going to bundle up and show up."

The team gets to meet up with Pelican Rapids next at 11 a.m., Jan. 17, for high kick and jazz routines.

Wadena hosts the section event on Saturday, Feb. 5, an all day event.