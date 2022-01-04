Here's a look back at some of the highlights of the area sporting teams in 2021.

Mikaela Malone competes in the long jump for Wadena-Deer Creek at the Class A state track and field championship Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. (Meghan Perry / Pioneer Journal)
Mikaela Malone competed in the long jump; Amber Collins in the 400 meter dash at the state track and field meet in June 2021.

WDC track: 2021 a season for the record books

The W-DC baseball team had reason to celebrate on their way to a second place finish at the state tournament in June 2021. Photo contributed by Doug Dutke
No. 4 Wadena-Deer Creek was eliminated from the Class AA state baseball tournament Tuesday, June 15, with a 3-1 loss to No. 5 Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the quarterfinal round at Putz Field in St. Cloud.

Wolverines heading to state baseball tourney with win over Perham

Wolverines eliminated from tourney with tough loss to Bulldogs

The Wolverines pile on the excitement after the Kobe Snyder walk off single over Holdingford to send WDC Gold to the championship game. Photo courtesy Doug Dutke
The Wadena-Deer Creek 15U Gold team surpassed expectations and very nearly became Babe Ruth champions in state tournament play over the weekend thanks to a stellar lineup of players. They earned second place at state.

WDC Babe Ruth team clinches 2nd place at state tournament

The Wadena Legion team is pictured with their third-place trophy at the Division II Senior American Legion State Baseball Tournament in Sacred Heart. Photo contributed by Jill Davis
The Wadena Legion team had a third place finish at the Division II Sr. American Legion State Tournament. It's believed to be their top finish in their history. Their overall record was 18-5.

Wadena Legion claims 3rd at state tournament

Bluffton Brave members shake hands with injured catcher Cory Odland as the game concluded after Midway was forced to forfeit the game. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
The Bluffton Braves overcame the Midway Snurdbirds in an unfortunate ending as injuries brought the Snurdbirds to forfeit the game. That sent the Braves to the state tournament, where they were ousted by the Sartell Muskies.

Muskies sweep the Braves in state tournament

Ninth-grader Amber Collins races at the Johanna Olson Invite in Wadena. Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Bjorn Brunsberg, Lane Hoefs, and Amber Collins of Wadena-Deer Creek landed among the top 100 placings at the cross country state championship on Saturday, Nov. 6. Collins finished in 55th place; Brunsberg and Hoefs in 90 and 91st places respectively.

Wolverine girls are 3-peat champs of conference meet

Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverine Madison Packer returns the ball Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Little Falls in the No. 1 singles match. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Senior Madison Packer reached the state tennis finals in October 2021 landing in fifth place among the best.

State Class A Tennis: Packer says placing at state was 'kind of unreal'

Ashley Lepinski celebrates a kill in a game against Pequot Lakes Tuesday, Aug. 31. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
The Wadena-Deer Creek volleyball team ended their season 10-14 in October 2021.

Wadena-Deer Creek and Menahga football players clash on the field Friday, Sept. 10, in Wadena. Photo contributed by Doug Dutke
The Wolverine football team ended their season with the best record in over 20 years with a loss in the Section 6AA semi-finals to Osakis and a 5-5 record in October 2021.

Wolverines football team looks back on a winning season

Wadena-Deer Creek hockey players celebrate a goal against Bagley-Fosston Tuesday, Dec. 14. Photo contributed by Jill Davis
Coming off a 4-13-1 record in the 2020-2021 season, the Wolverine hockey team have far surpassed that standing as they are now 7-4 with almost all their wins coming off 5 goal games.

Addyson Gravelle goes for a jumper over the Hawley defenders Tuesday, Dec. 21, in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
The girls' basketball team finished 8-10 in the regular season during 2020-2021 and have been doing well this season already with a 4-2 record.

Wadena-Deer Creek sophomore Cole Woods competed in the Section 8AA boys golf championship in Bemidji June 7-8, 2021. (Submitted by Scott Woods)
Wadena-Deer Creek sophomore Cole Woods competed in the Section 8AA boys golf championship June 7-8 in Bemidji, placing 27th of 48 players in the tournament.

A wall of Wolverines were at the ready to defend the hoop including Payton Rondestvedt (left), Isaac Christianson, Peyton Church and Phillip Ross. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
With a 10-9 record in the 2020-2021 season, the Wolverine boys are off to a 2-3 overall record moving into 2022.

Wolverine Koby Endres grapples with a United North Central wrestler Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Wadena-Deer Creek's Mason Brauch and Koby Endres made it to the state wrestling prelims in March 2021. Both wrestlers continue to advance with their team this year.