FERGUS FALLS — The Wadena-Deer Creek Nordic team performed well among their peers in the Dec. 16 race.

While hillier conditions and fresh snow provided some added work, the WOlverines seem prepared as they posted finishes in the upper half of the skiers. Head coach Terry Olson was pleased how well the racers performed.

Among the girls' junior varsity group, W-DC's Emma Ries finished 16th with a time of 25:46; Johanna Brunsberg came in 30th at 27:41 out of a total 64 racers.

Bjorn Brunsberg led the boys junior varsity event with a 17th place finish and a time of 20:24. There were 55 racers in the event.

The boys junior high event had Grant Nelson in 16th place with a 12:53 finish, Nate Heppner claimed 60th place at 18:37 out of 77 total racers.

The snow-happy group moves on to compete Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Brainerd. This event will be a pursuit race, followed by a classic ski and a skate ski to about double the efforts of previous outings. Olson said this will be a test of the group's fitness.