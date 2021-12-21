"They placed seventh out of 11 teams, however two of the teams that placed higher than us were “Double A” teams, meaning they’re not in our class," according to head coach Madison Johnson.

Considering that, the group probably placed more like fifth place among their class. It's a big improvement over their first competition.

"We did well with the changes and additions to the dance, however I’d argue this as our “rough” performance of the season," Johnson said. "There’s always one, when the stakes are high, that causes everyone to make a lot of avoidable mistakes. I hope it’s out of our system, and we come in January swinging at the next competition."

They'll want to be at top performance coming into the conference event which is held Thursday, Jan. 6, in Wadena. It's the only competition of the season at home, so come on out and support the team. Event times have not yet been announced.