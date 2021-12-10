DETROIT LAKES — There are ups and downs in the sport of Nordic Skiing but the Wadena-Deer Creek team of JV racers will likely only go up from here after they performed in their first race on Tuesday, Dec. 7, as the school's very first nordic team.

As this team is fairly fresh to the sport, some teammates raced in the junior varsity event, while others who have not skied before went in the first year race.

JV race (4-5k)

Girls JV racers were led by Emma Ries, who came out with a 14th place finish (15:07.5). Johanna Brunsberg finished in 23rd place.

There were 60 racers in that event so, both finished in the top half.

Among the boys, Bjorn Brunsberg placed 18th, with a time of 12:18 and Lane Hoefs came in last at 55th and a time of 22:57.

FIrst year race (2.5k)

Grant Nelson came in 2nd, at 12:15.5 for the boys and Lydia Oldakowski, 4th, at 15:23.8 for the girls.

Head coach Terry Olson was pleased with the first event and said the team is engaged to grow and learn daily. That's about all he can ask. This first event allowed them to better understand strategy in the race and — a very important skill — what to wear.

The team does not yet have uniforms as they just got started, but Olson said what's important right now is they get to ski.

VARSITY TEAM SCORES

BOYS- 1st- Brainerd 374, 2nd- Little Falls 365, 3rd- Moorhead 358, 4th- Bemidji 340, 5th- Fergus Falls 316, 6th- Alexandria 283, 7th- TrekNorth 169, 8th- Detroit Lakes 143.

GIRLS- 1st- 387, 2nd- Bemidji 374, 3rd- Moorhead 349, 4th- Alexandria 347, 5th- Little Falls 304, 6th- Fergus Falls 279, 7th- Detroit Lakes 230, 8th- TrekNorth 86