DILWORTH — Wadena-Deer Creek Rhythmette dancers brought their best to their first competition of the year on Friday, Dec. 3, in Dilworth.

Among seven teams, the varsity team came out in fifth place missing the third and fourth spots by one "rank" point, according to head coach Madison Johnson. This shows the team is right there with some other area competitors.

The junior varsity team also competed, coming in second out of two teams. There was four teams scheduled to perform, but two were unable to attend.

Coach Johnson said the JV also did very well with two of the judges ranking them in the first place spot, while three put them in second place.

The dancers are next set to compete Dec. 17 in Frazee.