The Detroit Lakes Volleyball team fell short to the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 3-1 in a riveting back and forth matchup Tuesday night at the Ralph Anderson Gymnasium in Detroit Lakes.

The first set started off with solid back and forth between the Lakers and Wolverines before Wadena-Deer Creek was able to pull ahead 4-2 with a strong kill from junior Madison Carsten. The Lakers answered with a kill from sophomore Grace Gunderson, but the momentum quickly shifted to the Wolverines side after strong serving from Carsten resulted in an eight point run for Wadena-Deer creek and a 12-4 lead.

The Lakers attempted to claw their way back, but Carsten finished the set off with another kill and secured the wolverines the first set at 25-18 and a 1-0 lead.

The Lakers started the second set fired up, pulled out to a quick 7-3 lead, and kept that momentum rolling throughout the entire set with strong overall play. The Lakers pulled ahead to a 19-11 lead before the Wolverines went on three point run to pull it a bit closer at 19-14. The Lakers were able to finish things off to take the second set 25-18 and to even the match back at 1-1.

The third set was the most energetic of the night. Wadena-Deer Creek started the set off 2-1 before a nice block from Lakers sophomore Helena Daggett tied the set up at 2-2. Grace Gunderson kept the momentum on the Lakers side of the court with a strong kill on the next play that got the back and forth started between the two teams again. Grace Gunderson as well as freshman Logan Fredrickson and sophomore Jalyn Gunderson came up with another run of big kills for the Lakers to bring the lead up to 11-5.

The Wolverines were not ready to let up though, and they fought back with a six point run to pull the Lakers lead down to 12-11. “I love the way we stuck together as a team and launched that comeback in the third set,” said Wolverines head coach Sue Volkmann. The Wolverines would continue on another six point run directly after evening the set up at 13-13, with strong serving from senior Summer Pettit to take a 19-13 lead.

Pettit would eventually close the set out 25-17 with the finishing kill, putting the Wolverines up 2-1.

The Wolverines started the last set out by jumping to a quick 3-1 lead before the game was stopped momentarily after an apparent leg injury was sustained by Wadena Deer Creek’s Madison Carsten.

“We lost a great player for that last set and had to overcome some adversity,” Volkmann said. That didn't stop either team from playing at full speed. The Lakers and Wolverines went back and forth, and after an ace from Lakers freshman Jadyn Wimmer momentarily put the Lakers up 16-14, the Wolverines went on their last big run of the night, pulling back ahead 24-18.

Seventh-grader Payton Gravelle ended the night with the final kill, sealing the match for the Wolverines 3-1.

“This was a great win. We played great, we played as a team. Everyone stood out today at some point and that's what I want to see,” said Volkmann. The Wolverines’ (5-6) next matchup will be Thursday against Henning.

“Of course it's always disappointing when you don’t pull out on top,” said Lakers head coach Lynnsey Machakaire. “I saw a lot of good things tonight. Good blocking, better serving, and I love the way the upperclassmen are helping the younger girls.”

The Lakers’ (2-10) next matchup will be in Crosby-Ironton on Thursday. “We just need to keep working together, we’ve had a lot of injuries and we're a very young team,” said Machakaire. “We’re right there, we just need to keep getting good practice in and we’ll keep moving in the right direction.”