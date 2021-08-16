The Wadena County Enduro Series has once again come to a close with racers completing their final laps Saturday, Aug. 14.

Ending the season on top were series points leaders Travis Grangruth for big cars and Logan Wegscheid for small cars.

Championship race winners included Colton Moyer in small cars for the second year in a row. Meanwhile Jacob Roggenkamp was the consolation winner and big car champion.

Consolation race

Racers that did not qualify for the championship race had a chance at redemption. That paid off well for Jake Roggenkamp who came out on top, then went on to win the championship race.

Others placing in the big car consolation race include: Tate Kelderman, second; Orren Lien, third; Jay Patrick, fourth; and Tony Miller, fifth.

Small car championship

1 Colton Moyer; 2 Lee Roggenkamp; 3 Chris Hahn; 4 Jesse Kern and 5 Chris Erickson.

Big car championship

1 Jake Roggenkamp; 2 Tate Kelderman; 3 Festus Mickelson; 4 Orren Lien; and 5 Tony Miller.